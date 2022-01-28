‘Deadliest Catch’ Captain Josh Harris Is ‘Working Hard’ in Hawaii

Talk about a different vibe. It appears that Deadliest Catch Captain Josh Harris has found a new water area to be busy in these days.

This might be just for a little break from the cold waters of the Bering Sea. But we would not blame Harris if the captain did think about making this part of his everyday life.

Hawaii just kind of does that to a person. Hey, here’s Harris sharing a glimpse of his life right now through Instagram.

So, that is the Deadliest Catch captain looking like he’s catching up on some sleep. Heck, the warm weather and warmer waters could make anyone just want to stretch out and relax, too.

His show’s 17th season started running on the Discovery Channel on April 20, 2021. Obviously, we are now into 2022 and the show remains popular among its longtime fans. Maybe Harris will take some of that warm weather and share it with his shipmates.

‘Deadliest Catch’ Captains Had To Make Some Adjustments For Season 17

Remember when this Season 17 debuted? It was covering time on the show where a number of changes had to be made due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We look at the first moments Deadliest Catch in this season and we see something interesting. These captains who are hardened on the waters had to look an obstacle right in the eyes.

See, a lot of the wildlife and fisheries officials were not able to collect data on the number or crabs out there. This data is used when it comes to creating a seasonal quota for the captains.

They also did not have any information on where they were located. So, this put them all on a really serious path and they were not able to put their boats in a solid direction.

In other words, they were sailing blind. This is not a good thing to have happen at all.

We see as the new season opened up that they got together. OK, so they gathered around a fire and discussed a new strategy. This meant that they were going to work together, something that they usually did not do at all.

Yes, there was some pushback to the whole idea. From who, you might ask. Captain Keith Colburn of the F/V Wizard needed a little bit of prompting before he finally agreed. They got together and looked to help everyone out. This would make for a truly unforgettable season.