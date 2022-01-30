‘Deadliest Catch’ Captain Josh Harris Says He’s ‘Missing Hawaii’ in Throwback Pic

Deadliest Catch star Josh Harris has returned from filming the next season of the spinoff series, Bloodline in Hawaii, and not surprisingly, he’s feeling a bit nostalgic.

Most of the time, Harris and his co-captain, Casey McManus, troll the Bering Sea in search of Opilio and Dungeness crabs. The air is frigid and the waters are treacherous. Not to mention, the ship requires constant attention and maintenance in case of generator and equipment issues. Needless to say, their time in Hawaii is a nice change of pace.

Instead of steering a gigantic crabbing vessel, Harris and a few select crew members take a standard fishing boat out on the crystal blue waters around the island. They trade crab pots for fishing poles and warm layers for tank tops. Even though the trip is technically for the show, it seems that the Deadliest Catch star’s time in Hawaii is really just a long vacation.

Lately, Harris has been missing those palm trees and island breezes a little extra. So, he’s posted quite a few photos from his time in the 50th state.

The most recent episode of Deadliest Catch: Bloodline aired on August 10, 2021, roughly around the time when Harris posted his last bout of shots from Hawaii.

‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Says Crew Is ‘Still Learning How to Catch the Ahi’

Obviously, there are just about a thousand differences between crabbing and Ahi fishing. And because the Deadliest Catch star has spent his whole life on the Bering Sea, he still has some skills to learn in Hawaii.

“And so we’re still learning how to catch the Ahi; it’s a little bit more of a difficult fish to catch,” Harris told TV Show Ace. “Mahi Mahi? Man, I will tell you what, And I’ll say what they’re fun to catch. And they mob deep in [their] schools. And it’s one of those deals where it doesn’t matter where you are or if you’re far apart or close together if you’re around the Bay, you can get all different species sharks, Ahi, Big Eyed Tuna, and of course, get Mahi Mahi, a fish, so nice they had to name it twice.”

With how good the fishing is on the island, it’s a wonder why the Deadliest Catch star hasn’t invested in a home or timeshare on the tropical island. According to Harris, though, it might be in the cards for the future.

“I mean, I could definitely see myself getting a place in Hawaii and fishing that out for months at a time because there’s a lot of money to be made,” Harris said. “It is a lot less overhead when you’re in Hawaii. I mean, come on, I can use my cell phone on the boat. I think my expenses during the day are probably $300 a day for fuel and food and a couple of brews, and you’re home every night too. So that’s great.”