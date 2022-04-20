‘Deadliest Catch’ Season 18: Josh Harris Previews ‘Hell of a Journey’ With His Older Brother Joining Crew

“Deadliest Catch” just aired its season 18 premiere on Tuesday, and already, we’re expecting one intense season. However, amid all the action on Alaska’s high seas, “Deadliest Catch” kicked off the new season with a more heartfelt, familial story spotlighting Captain Josh Harris. In it, we saw formerly estranged brothers Captain Harris and his older sibling Shane reconnect aboard the Cornelia Marie.

Two Brothers Reunite During ‘Deadliest Catch’ Season Premiere

The new season of “Deadliest Catch” will be interesting no doubt as the crews face a massive problem: Alaska’s government has officially shut down red king crab catching. Now, as the stars of the Discovery Channel series work to find an alternative solution, Captain Josh Harris teams up with Shane in the search for golden king crabs. And, as per the outlet, this particular breed is much tougher to fish.

Ahead of the premiere on Tuesday, Harris spoke with Entertainment Weekly about what to expect this season, in addition to detailing his relationship with his brother.

Since red king crab is officially off of the menu, Harris shared with the outlet that things have been “bleak.” Though despite these newfound hardships, he’s at least found help in Shane.

Josh and Shane’s father Phil Harris, a staple feature on “Deadliest Catch” and a legendary captain, passed away from a stroke in 2010. Afterward, Harris said, “we got back in touch.”

“The world isn’t very familiar with my older brother,” he continued. “He was fishing for a while but he was like, ‘Nah, this is stupid,’ and he got his own company and was doing quite well.”

However, during his conversation, Josh shared he somehow “bamboozled” Shane into helping out on board.

“It’s really hard to find good help in this day and age,” Harris explains.

Josh Harris ‘Swaps Roles’ with Older Brother Shane

Season 18 of “Deadliest Catch” will surely remain captivating, however, it will be even more interesting if Shane decides to stay onboard the Cornelia Marie indefinitely. Nevertheless, Harris seemed to enjoy reuniting with his older brother on “Deadliest Catch.”

“We got to swap roles,” he shared with EW. “I became the older-younger brother.”

In addition, Harris spoke about the potential of Shane’s return to the fishing vessel.

“I don’t know if he’ll ever go crab fishing again, but it was one hell of a journey for him,” Harris said. “He worked his tail off. He did it. And we still talk. And he still gives me hugs, so that’s a good start.”

Shane’s return to Dutch Harbor and appearance on “Deadliest Catch” is especially significant as the outlet reports it has been 25 years since the elder man left.

Maybe then, as the Cornelia Marie crew struggles to make their quota in golden king crab, we’ll see more of Shane Harris. The duo’s positive start on Tuesday definitely indicates the significant role the older Harris brother still plays in Josh’s life.