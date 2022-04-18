‘Deadliest Catch’ Drops Intense Season 18 Preview

Season 18 of “Deadliest Catch” promises to be as intense as its title suggests. Now, the new trailer hints at both physical and financial hardships in several of the captains’ futures. Check it out.

“We’re gonna survive, because we’re fighters.”



The two-hour season premiere of #DeadliestCatch is on tomorrow at 8p on @Discovery and streaming on @discoveryplus. pic.twitter.com/jPVFGKTn7h — Deadliest Catch (@DeadliestCatch) April 18, 2022

Set to the iconic tune of Deep Purple’s “Smoke On the Water,” the trailer features insanely massive waves, a rapidly flooding ship, loss of power, and serious physical injury. However, 18 seasons later, we know the crab fishermen will endure, despite the risk.

As we learn in the first few moments of the clip, red king crab catching is done for the season. That means the stars of “Deadliest Catch” will need to seek out new ways to make a living and avoid financial ruin.

“The last time this happened 25 years ago, only the strong got through; the guys that were willing to do what it took.”

The appealing visual features heighten the intensity of the preview’s soundtrack. Meanwhile, the preview takes us through the upcoming problems our captains face in future episodes of “Deadliest Catch.”

Discovery Channel’s hit docuseries centers around crab fishermen as they navigate the Bering Sea amid Alaska’s king and snow crab seasons. However, Entertainment Weekly hints that this time around, our captains and crews explore alternative options. Some crew reportedly set out in search of black cod and bairdi snow crab. Meanwhile, Hansen plans to journey to Norway in search of red king crabs.

To catch all the action and drama in the preview above, be sure to tune into Discovery Channel when the “Deadliest Catch” season 18 2-hour premiere debuts on Tuesday, April 19th at 8 p.m.

‘Deadliest Catch’ Captains Age Whiskey at Sea

There’s nothing better than a well-aged whiskey. And, while some distillers use painstaking methods to get the taste just right, our “Deadliest Catch” captains have a much more interesting method of aging whiskey.

While traversing the Bering Sea, it’s not just the “Deadliest Catch” crew getting tossed around on the hardy fishing vessels. Below deck, Casey McManus and Josh Harris shared that their batches of Storm Tossed Rye find flavor from the sea’s rockiest waves.

While speaking with NBCK5, McManus shared, “It turns out the barrels of whiskey need to be rolled once a month to get the flavor of the barrels in the whiskey.” And while for some people, this process might be quite tedious, it isn’t necessarily for the cast of “Deadliest Catch.”

“[O]n a boat,” he explained, “you don’t have to roll it because the boat’s constantly doing this, especially in the Bering Sea. We’re going over 30 and 40, 50-foot waves all year round. You multiply that by two to three years on a boat ride. That’s why it’s Storm Tossed.”