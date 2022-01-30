‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Josh Harris Discussed Making Hawaii His Off-Season Home

Deadliest Catch star Josh Harris enjoys the warm weather and palm trees of Hawaii as much as he does the thrilling waves and chilly nights of Alaska.

Harris has mastered the fishing techniques of the two vastly different environments, spending crabbing season on the Bering Sea and Ahi season in the Pacific Ocean. It’s a delicate balancing act that requires expert knowledge of the two industries, but luckily, Harris is no novice fisherman.

In fact, the Deadliest Catch captain has even considered making Hawaii his second home.

“Well, we’re looking at it because our model for the fishing business is ‘from the hook to the plate in 48,’” Harris told TV Shows Ace.

“There are many places that we can’t get the fish to in that timeframe without freezing it; you don’t want to freeze it. It is all about the flavor,” Harris continued. “So, as they set up in Hawaii and they’re getting pretty established there, Jeff—mainly because he’s been there his whole life— there are other places too that we wouldn’t mind checking out that had the same type of fish.”

‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Josh Harris Points Out Benefits of Hawaii Fishing

Having a place in Hawaii would mean that the Deadliest Catch star would have instant access to the thriving tuna industry in the 50th state.

“But for the most part, though, yes… I mean, I could definitely see myself getting a place in Hawaii and fishing that out for months at a time because there’s a lot of money to be made,” the Deadliest Catch captain shared.

Of course, there are other perks, too. Instead of bracing himself against the cold, Harris can catch a tan between bites on the line. And, from a business standpoint, the equipment and materials needed for Ahi fishing in Hawaii cost a lot less than what he spends for crabbing season.

“It is a lot less overhead when you’re in Hawaii,” the Deadliest Catch star added. “I mean, come on, I can use my cell phone on the boat. I think my expenses during the day are probably $300 a day for fuel and food and a couple of brews, and you’re home every night too. So that’s great.”

As we know, the crabbing vessels on Deadliest Catch are massive. Each one holds at least a dozen crab pots on the deck, and below, they have a holding tank for all of their elusive catch. It takes a lot of fuel and equipment to run a ship like this. So, the captains have to spend a lot of money to hopefully make it all back, and then some.

As for Ahi fishing, well, it seems to be just as relaxed as the residents of the island state.