‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Josh Harris Opened Up About Seeing Brother Jake Get Back to Work

“Deadliest Catch” star Josh Harris and his brother Jake have been through quite a lot in the last few years. After losing their father and the original “Deadliest Catch” star Phil Harris in 2010, his sons have continued to carry out his legacy.

While both Josh and Jake originally took over the reins for the Discovery Channel staple, Jake left in 2012 as he dealt with some intense personal issues. After struggling with drugs and other illegal activity, he eventually earned himself 18 months of jail time. These days he’s doing much better, and even appeared in the emotional Season 2 premiere of the “Deadliest Catch: Bloodline” spinoff. In an interview with “TV Shows Ace”, Josh Harris opened up about what it was like to see his brother Jake working again.

“… I have boats in Seattle right now, and we’re retrofitting them, and he was just working right next to me a second ago. He’s been doing really well and just taking baby steps with him, and he’s still working through this stuff,” Josh shared. “If he’s comfortable and feels good enough and strong enough to come back to work, then we’re here with open arms for him.”

Josh Harris Would Love to See More of His Brother on ‘Deadliest Catch’

Although Jake only appeared in one episode of “Bloodline” season 2, there is potential that viewers will see more of him in future seasons.

“There’s a little talk that maybe for season three, he might be there for a bit of Bloodline. We’ll see,” Josh revealed.

He continued, “And talk about maybe having him come back to the boat. So we got a lot of stuff that’s entirely up to him and what the network thinks and everything. This is the first time we’ve actually hung out on a daily basis in over 12 years. I’m really proud of him, and he was always funnier than I was by a long shot and is definitely back full force.”

“Deadliest Catch: Bloodline” follows Josh Harris as he explores the coast of Hawai’i, guided by maps that his legendary fisherman father left behind. In an interview with “Monsters&Critics,” the “Bloodline” star shared how his adventures allowed him to feel closer to his late father in some ways.

Harris Opens Up About His Late Father

“He was a real show-off. I really miss him a lot,” Harris says of his father. “ … I could just talk to him for five minutes and for him to tell me what he thinks of everything. That would be so cool.”

He continues, “But for now, I’m just going to investigate the little things that happen to fall in my lap like this situation. And with our new show, it was really cool. It makes sense, on so many aspects, on why he did what he did. We still have a lot more to investigate. So I think they’ll probably be a future at this. But I’ll tell you, from what I saw so far in the couple months we got to spend over there, it was quite eye-opening.”

The fisherman even revealed that he even met some people that met his father in Hawaii while he was still alive, and how crazy of an experience that was.

Although there’s no official news yet of an upcoming season of “Bloodline,” stay tuned to Outsider for any updates on the series.