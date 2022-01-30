‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Josh Harris Revealed What He Thinks Saved His Brother Jake

“Deadliest Catch” star Josh Harris has been carrying his father’s legacy for years, and it certainly hasn’t been easy. When his father, Phil Harris, passed away in 2010, it hit him and his brother Jake really hard, naturally. Jake hit some pretty intense roadblocks that landed him behind bars and unable to participate on the show. In a 2021 interview, Josh Harris opened up about what it is he thinks ultimately saved his brother.

After the original “Deadliest Catch” star, Phil Harris unexpectedly passed away in 2010, his sons Josh and Jake continued the family legacy on the small screen. The reality-TV style show has been a Discovery Channel staple since it’s debut in 2005, but it’s history has it’s rough parts. Unfortunately, grieving his father’s death took quite the toll on Jake and he fell into an unhealthy path.

Jake left the series a few years following Phil’s death. This lead many fans to speculate why exactly he decided to depart. The “Deadliest Catch” star began falling into old habits including heavy drug use and driving under the influence. His habits eventually landed him behind bars, but he seems to be doing much better these days.

‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Opens Up About His Brother’s Coping

“There was a lot of pressure on him throughout his life, and he kind of just didn’t deal with things for a long time… and he’s getting older now. He’s been doing a lot of stuff with my family that’s really helped him a lot because he’d probably have a lot of feelings of just confusion about what really happened,” Josh shared in his interview with “TV Shows Ace.” “I mean, that’s what he used as a coping mechanism, and now he’s really dealt with a lot of stuff, and he’s just been finding healthier things to do.”

According to Josh, the Harris family has grown via Jake’s relationship, which has given him something fulfilling to fill his time with.

“He is in a new relationship. His girl has a couple of kids, and he loves being a dad, and he’s really good at it. He’s really good with kids. That keeps him really busy. He’s been hanging out with my kid a lot too. He’s the awesome uncle, and whenever he’s over at my house, my daughter doesn’t even talk to me. It’s like, ‘okay, dad…’”

He continues with a laugh, “So I am like, okay… I’m chopped liver now! That’s how we’re doing that. But seeing that he’s loved and that he is accepted and stuff…I think for a long period of time, he held a lot of shame and a lot of guilt over things.”

Josh also shared he thinks one important realization his brother has had is that you can’t always prevent bad things from happening. However, when they do happen, you just have to take things one step at a time. Harris shared that he always supports his brother and was glad to welcome him back into the industry with open arms.

“Everybody has bad days, and it’s just time to get back on the horse. I think he’s really doing well.”