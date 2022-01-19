‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Mandy Hansen Shares Adorable Pic of Newborn: ‘My Whole World’

Deadliest Catch has a new star. And today, her mom gave her an official social media debut.

On November 10th, Mandy Hansen and her husband Clark Pederson welcomed Sailor Marie Pederson to the world. The little girl weighed in at exactly 8 lbs and measured 21.5 inches long. And her name couldn’t be more appropriate.

Now that the newborn phase is winding down at the Hansen house, Mandy found some time to give her little girl a proper Instagram debut. Today, she posted five photos of Sailor. And the wide-eyed beauty is just as adorable as you’d guess.

“Baby Sailor Marie, my whole world,” Mandy wrote alongside the snapshots.

“Bringing a child into this world is the most incredible feeling,” Mandy told People shortly after Sailor was born. “Every way you think changes the moment you hold your baby and you instantly know nothing is more important than protecting their life. It took a long week in the hospital but we can finally introduce Sailor Marie to our world.”

And yes, they chose the name Sailor for obvious reasons.

“We wanted something that reflects our family’s Scandinavian heritage as well as our lifestyle and profession. With my husband and I both working on the Bering Sea of Alaska as commercial crab fishermen, naming our daughter Sailor Marie is a perfect fit.”

The baby is the first child for Mandy and Clark, who have been married since 2017. Thought it was not the Deadliest Catch star’s first pregnancy. In 2019, Mandy opened up about a loss that she suffered while at sea.

‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Keith Colburn Has a New Boat

Deadliest Catch star Keith Colburn bought himself a 36-foot Sea Ray Sundancer. And he has big plans for it.

According to an interview with Boating, Colburn’s new toy was built in the late 1990s, and he’s currently updating all the technology so it can be a state-of-the-art fishing boat.

The Sea Ray is the “perfect” size for him “and a guest for overnighting,” which means it’s much smaller than his Deadliest Catch rig. But for some reason, he’s still unsure of himself when he’s cruising around.

“I have to tell you something,” he told the publication. “I am really good at docking the Wizard, a single-screw steel boat that weighs about 1 million pounds full of water. But I am more intimidated and afraid of looking bad when I am docking the Sea Ray, even though it’s much smaller, lighter, and has twin screws.”

But despite his current fears, Keith Colburn is certain he’ll get a handle on the boat soon.

“The most important thing to remember when docking is to have everyone on board know what to do,” he added. ” If they don’t know what to do, it’s the captain’s fault for not teaching them. Teach them well, and they will make you look good.”