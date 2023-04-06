Dealer Pleads Guilty in Death of ‘The Wire’ Star Michael K. Williams

The Brooklyn drug dealer who sold The Wire actor Michael K. Williams fentanyl-laced heroin last year has pleaded guilty to his death.

The dealer, Irvin Cartagena, was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and other drugs, reports CNN. He entered his plea in a Manhattan federal court this week. U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams set the sentencing hearing for Aug. 18. At that time, Cartagena will face a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a possibility of up to 40 years.

Michael K. Williams died on September 6, 2021, in his New York apartment. He was 54. His nephew, Dominic Dupont, found him on the floor of the living room. Authorities revealed that his passing came only house after Williams purchased heroin from Cartagena while standing on a Brooklyn sidewalk. A security camera caught the entire transaction.

According to U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, the deal took place in “broad daylight in New York City, feeding addiction and causing tragedy.”

“In doing so, he dealt the fatal dose that killed Michael K. Williams,” he said in a statement.

Three Others Have Been Charged in the Death of ‘The Wire’s Michael K. Williams

The plea agreement specifies that the mix of fentanyl and heroin is what ultimately caused the death.

Despite learning that the drugs had killed the actor, Cartagena and his supposed co-conspirators allegedly continued selling the laced heroin to residents in Brooklyn and Manhattan apartments. On of those co-conspirators is also a defendant in the case, and the pleaded guilty to the same charge on Tuesday (April 4).

Two more people have been charged as well. They both pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors claim that Cartagena was the person who conducted the “the hand-to-hand transaction” with the actor that day.

The New York Police Department had been working to bring down the dealer ahead of Michael K. William’s death, reports ABC News. A paid informant had been making controlled deals on the same block where Williams bought the heroin that killed him.

The day after The Wire star’s death, the informant went back to make another purchase from Cartagena’s group and recorded the conversation they had with them. The dealers talked about Williams’ overdose, and one one person denied that he ever sold drugs laces with fentanyl.