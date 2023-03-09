Demi Moore Reportedly Moved In With Bruce Willis Following His Updated Diagnosis

Demi Moore has reportedly moved in with her ex-husband Bruce Willis and his wife Emma in light of his updated aphasia diagnosis. They have been in the same household before, but this is a different situation. Moore, it appears, will be helping in a caretaking way.



Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“Demi has moved in, and she is not leaving until the very end,” a source told Radar Online. “At first no one outside the family could understand what Demi was doing living with her ex and his new wife, but now it makes sense. Demi has been a rock for the family and is determined to make sure every day Bruce has left on earth will be filled with love.”

Demi Moore Appears To Have Similar Caretaking Goals As Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma

Right now, Emma is looking to take care of her husband in the best way possible. She wants to provide as many good memories as possible for the action movie star. It appears that Demi Moore wants to do the same thing. So, they will be aligned in their goals for Willis’ care.

It was reported recently that some paparazzi photographers yelled out at Willis, which left him in a state of confusion. Hopefully, with Moore and Emma around, situations like that one will not be happening again.

And, apparently, it is not unusual to see Willis and Moore’s family together. If this rumor does become true,, then the families will spend even more time together. The amount of love and care that already appears to be there is a lot.

Emma Willis Asks People To Give Her Husband His Space

Emma, though, is making a special request of people. She’s asking that people “give him his space.” Willis’ dementia diagnosis has made his life quite difficult. Recently, Emma headed out to Instagram to talk about her current situation.

“In service of raising awareness around dementia, because that is my goal, if you are someone that is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out in the world,” she explained. “And just to navigate them safely – even just to get a cup of coffee.” Willis is dealing with frontotemporal dementia in his life right now.

His daughter Scout has also been speaking publicly about her father’s health situation. “Feeling emotionally tired and a bit overwhelmed,” Scout admitted in her Instagram Stories recently. “Yet also very in awe of the love so many people have for my papa.” Tallulah and Rumer, who are Scout’s sisters, also agreed with Scout’s words.