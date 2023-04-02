Dennis Quaid’s New Documentary Explores Scary Reality of American Electrical Grid

To raise awareness of the “scary realities” of a major power grid outage, Dennis Quaid releases a new documentary Grid Down, Power Up that reveals what would happen if the U.S. experienced a widespread blackout.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

During a recent interview on Jesse Watters Primetime, Quaid shared more details about the documentary and discussed the possibility of an outage that would send the U.S. back centuries.

“Heat, gas for our cars, transportation for food-restocking – all of it relies to some extent on electricity,” Dennis Quaid told Watters. “But no one likes to focus on what could happen if it all suddenly is taken away.”

Quaid further discussed the past attacks and plots against the U.S. substations. He also used his 2004 The Day After Tomorrow film as a reference to the documentary. “This is not The Day After Tomorrow by the way. This is tomorrow. I think it could happen, and it’s a problem that we can fix.”

Dennis Quaid continued the discussion by talking about one of the biggest power grid outages in U.S. history. This took place after tree limbs fell on wires in Ohio in 2003. The outage caused a blackout in New York and other surrounding states as well as some parts of Canada for several days.

“That was just a small little event, but a GMT event,” Quaid explained. “A bad actor could take it out through a Chinese balloon, for all we know… It could be up to, like, 30 days, but what we’re talking about is like a nuclear explosion up in space.”

Dennis Quaid Warns a Month-Long Power Outage Could Send the U.S. Back in the 1880s

If a month-long outage would occur, Dennis Quaid admitted that it would send the U.S. back to the 1880s. “You wouldn’t be able to get gas, you wouldn’t be able to get food,” he shared. The actor also noted If a month-long outage would occur, it would send the U.S. back to the 1880s.

“You wouldn’t be able to get gas, you wouldn’t be able to get food,” Quaid shared. The actor also noted that utility companies refuse to invest in upgrades or even safeguarding grids. The cost would be $50 billion which would allocate over several years. “This is something that if it does happen, it’s going to make COVID look like a kid’s show,” he stated.

However, Dennis Quaid went on to add that the U.S. has given billions of dollars to Ukraine over the past year due to hostilities with Russia. This means that the U.S. government is capable of investing in the cost to upgrade the grid and focus on preventing extensive blackouts.