Dick Van Dyke, 96, Sings and Dances with His Wife Arlene Silver in New Video

Dick Van Dyke is still rocking out at 96 years old. The entertainment veteran recently starred in a cutesy music video alongside his wife Arlene Silver. Silver’s band, “Arlene & The Vantastix,” covered the Doris Day classic “Everybody Loves a Lover” for Valentine’s Day, and the clips of the couple are absolutely precious.

Van Dyke features on the track, proving he’s still got singing chops after all these years. The clip shows the Missouri-born icon dancing alongside Silvers, 50, as he duets her for the 1950s classic.

The video opens with Silver primping in the mirror before she walks over to greet her husband, who’s sitting in a fancy floral chair. Van Dyke buffs his nails as he sings out a few phrases, before getting up to join his wife in some endearing footwork. Throughout the video, Van Dyke cheekily winks at the camera and shows off his humor while he interacts with nude statues.

Dick Van Dyke, 96, Sings and Dances with His Wife Arlene Silver in Romantic Music Video https://t.co/UEqkMJnqpd — People (@people) February 17, 2022

Van Dyke and Silvers will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary later this month. In an interview with The Huffington Post, Silvers opened up about what she says is a “fairytale romance.” “I haven’t been married before so it’s wonderful,” she gushed. “He’s the perfect human being but he’s also the perfect partner. I went through a lot of frogs to get my prince.”

Dick Van Dyke Met His Wife at 2006 Awards Show

Silvers works as a professional makeup artists and met Van Dyke on set of the SAG awards in 2006.

“I remember seeing Dick at the catering table with his bow tie and his big smile,” she recalled. “Right when I sat down, he was sitting next to me. He said, ‘Hi, I’m Dick.’ The first thing I asked him was, ‘Weren’t you in Mary Poppins?’”

She explained that the pair built a friendship pretty quickly, but the romantic aspect of their connection had a much slower buildup.

“I didn’t really realize how powerful the relationship was becoming,” she said. “I would come over but I didn’t want to bother him I guess. He gets so many people around him I didn’t want to be intrusive, so I would just say I’ll come over after work and we’ll have dinner, and it turns out he was looking forward to it the whole day.”

The 46 Year Age Gap Doesn’t Bother the Couple

However, she remembers the exact moment that she saw her now husband in a romantic light. The pair were working together on a movie, and during a night shoot Van Dyke was “laughing like he always does.”

“…It was the way he was lit or something—he had on a sweater and I thought, ‘Wait a minute!’ I just felt a little different.”

When it comes to the 46 year age gap between the two, Silver says it hasn’t presented any issues.

“He is a lot of fun. He’s not immature in a bad way, He’s immature in a good way with the wonder of a child,” she said. “He’s just fun, he’s open minded… Not stuck in his ways at all. We’re both like children. We feel like we’re both having a second childhood.”