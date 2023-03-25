Dick Van Dyke Shows Car Crash Injuries in First Video Since Accident

Dick Van Dyke was out for a stroll only days after he was involved in a minor car accident, and he proved that all the fuss was for nothing.

The Daily Mail caught up with him and his wife Arlene Silver as they were leaving a parking garage this week. He was walking and feeling fine and only had slightly noticeable scrapes on his face.

When asked how he was feeling, he said, “pretty good!” but he admitted that he still is “sore all over.” The 97-year-old actor then revealed that when he crashed on March 22nd, his airbag didn’t deploy as it should have. So, he “just did a face plant right into the steering wheel.”

“It just made me a little dumber,” he joked.

Because of the impact, he needed two stitches in his lip.

Dick Van Dyke continued to joke as he walked away and said that aside from the accident, he’s well. Though, he quipped that he’s 97, so all his “friends are dead.”

The journalists took the joke lightly and said that he’s still hanging in there, and the four-time Emmy winner agreed.

“Yeah, I’m having fun,” he laughed before sharing that his wife has been taking great care of him. And “without her,” he’d “probably be dead.”

Dick Van Dyke Invoved in Car Crash Due to Slick California Roadways, Suffers Minor Injuries

The accident was first reported by TMZ on Wednesday. According to the publication, Dick Van Dyke crashed his 2018 Lexus LS 500 into a gate after losing control on the rain-soaked streets of Malibu. No other cars or people were involved.

Luckily, the classic TV legend was not seriously injured. At the time, it was reported that he only suffered some minor injuries, including a nose and mouth bleed. Paramedics treated him on the scene, and they determined that Van Dyke did not need to go to the hospital. However, they did note that he had a possible mild concussion.

A friend drove to the scene and picked up Van Dyke because he was too shaken from the accident to safely drive himself home.

Authorities shared that drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash. And while the slick conditions were to blame, police submitted paperwork to the California DMV requesting a driving test due to his age.