Dick Van Dyke Suffers Injuries in California Car Crash: Report

Long-time actor-comedian-dancer Dick Van Dyke was reportedly injured in a single-car crash in Malibu, California last Wednesday (March 15th).

TMZ reports that authorities responded to a call about a single-car accident after Dick Van Dyke crashed into a gate with his 2018 Lexus LS 500. This was after he lost control of the vehicle due to the streets being wet from nonstop rain. The Hollywood icon actually managed to avoid serious injuries and just had a nose/mouth bleed as well as a possible concussion. Although he was treated on the scene by paramedics, Van Dyke did not go to the hospital.

Authorities also told the media outlet that drugs and alcohol were not involved in Van Dyke’s accident. However, they did submit paperwork to the California DMV for a driving retest request due to one of the factors being the actor’s age. A friend came to the crash site and picked him up so that way he didn’t drive home.

The car crash comes just months after Dick Van Dyke celebrated his 97th birthday. The actor reportedly told media outlets at the time, “Well, if I’d known I was going to live this long I’d have taken better care of myself!” He also admitted to not having any “secrets” to having a long, healthy, and relatively happy life. “Well, I don’t know, all my friends are dead so I’m not going to complain!”

Dick Van Dyke Appeared on the Season 9 Premiere of ‘The Masked Singer’ Last Month

Dick Van Dyke has had quite a busy 2023 so far. The actor was unmasked on the Season 9 premiere of The Masked Singer in February.

Shortly after exiting the show, he told PEOPLE, “I had never even seen the show when they asked me. So I checked it out and it looked like a lot of fun. I was positive they wouldn’t be able to guess who I was. And I was right!”

After The Masked Singer judges thought he was either Robert DeNiro or Dustin Hoffman, Van Dyke had some thoughts. “I said, ‘Those guys don’t sing.’ I hope they would say a good singer, but they didn’t.”

However, the judges did say Tony Bennett could have been a possibility, to which Dick Van Dyke said he was flattered by the guess. He also joked that because of the show being so secretive, he wants to return so he could actually meet the crew.

“From the time I got out of the car, my head was covered, so I never saw anybody,” the actor explained. “I wanted to go back and meet them in person because I really never got to meet anybody. They led me around so I wouldn’t fall down. But I was blindfolded the whole time.”