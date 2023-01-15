‘Die Hard’ Star Bruce Willis Snaps Rare Pics With Daughter Tallullah

Bruce Willis and his daughter Tallulah had some memorable bonding time, which was shared in a rare social media post. On January 12, 28-year-old actor Tallulah Willis, posted some heartwarming photos of her and Bruce on Instagram. In one image both were in a playful hug: she smiled wide and held his arm with him making an amusing face in response. Meanwhile, another picture depicted them striking funny poses with Tallulah having one leg outstretched.

Tallulah, who Bruce shares with Demi Moore, also included snapshots of her bagel with cream cheese, a mirror selfie, an image of her pooch in bed, and a throwback pic featuring Winona Ryder. “high drama club ~~ life skills ~~ fingers crossed I eat a veggie this week LMAO,” Tallulah captioned the series of images.

Last year, Tallulah commemorated eight years of sobriety by posting about it online. She is also candid when discussing her past struggles with abuse, body dysmorphic disorder, and an eating disorder in interviews.

In addition to Tallulah, Bruce is the proud dad of 34-year-old Rumer and 31-year-old Scout from his relationship with Moore. He is also the dad of 10-year-old Mabel and 8-year-old Evelyn whom he shares with his wife Emma Heming Willis.

Bruce Willis is going to be a grandfather soon

Last fall, it was revealed that Bruce was going to be a grandfather. His daughter, Rumer, showed off her baby bump on Instagram. The 34-year-old songstress and actress shared a joint announcement that she is expecting her first child with beau Derek Richard Thomas.

Although Willis and Moore have gone through a divorce, they remain supportive of one another. Emma Heming Willis, Bruce’s second wife whom he married in 2009, even shared Rumer’s joyous news on social media.

Additionally, Moore announced the baby news on Instagram along with the same images as her daughter. “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era,” the GI Jane star joked. Just one month after publicly proclaiming their relationship on Instagram, Rumer and Thomas made a joyous announcement of her pregnancy. On November 15th, 2022 the couple shared a series of photos featuring tender moments spent outdoors, confirming their romance to all.

Last March, Bruce Willis’ family declared that he was taking a break from his long and illustrious acting career. This was following his diagnosis with aphasia, an impairment of language abilities that has affected the actor’s cognitive capabilities.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support,” they said at the time. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”