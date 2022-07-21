Disney Now Ditching Term ‘Fairy Godmothers’

With Bibbidi Bobbed Boutique set to reopen on August 25th at Magic Kingdom, Disney is reportedly ditching “Fairy Godmothers” titles for those working in the boutique and will be using “Apprentices” instead.

According to Disney Blog, Streaming the Magic, the iconic TV and film company is no longer using “Fairy Godmothers” as part of its effort to become more inclusive with all guests and cast members.

Those working in the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique will go by “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices” instead of “Fairy Godmothers in Training.” That way, cast members who might not identify as female may still be part of the process of dressing up and styling children without referring to themselves as a female Disney character.

Disney’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Magic Kingdom has notably been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Children between the ages of 3 and 12 using the boutique will receive the “royal treatment” by getting to select hairstyles, makeup, nail polish, accessories, and even a Disney costume through various salon packages.

Reservations for the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique will open in early August. While the location at Magic Kingdom will be reopening next month, the locations at Disney Springs and Disney’s Grand Floridan Resort & Spa will remain closed.

Fox News reports that last summer, Disney began removing the phrase “Ladies and Gentleman, Boys and Girls” from its parks. This was also to help make its parks to be more inclusive to everyone – including non-binary guests.

Social Media Reacts To Disney’s ‘Fairy Godmothers’ Change

Meanwhile, social media is currently erupting over Disney’s decision to change the “Fairy Godmother” title at the children’s boutique.

“This is a joke, right?” One social media user declared. “Bc those who aren’t comfortable w/ that title could also just have… WORKED ELSEWHERE IN THE PARK? It’s a job at a ‘magical’ place & they’re called ‘cast members’ rather than employees for the theatrical aspects of the company, they can’t PRETEND???”

Another social media user then wrote, “So you eliminated Ladies and gentleman, boys and girls… Even though ladies and gentlemen boys and girls can identify as the opposite… So who are you eliminating the phrase for? Ponies?”

However, not everyone was phased by the title changes. “No big deal to change it to Fairy Godmothers Apprentice,” one Disney fan tweeted. “Everyone can calm down.”

Another fan added, “I don’t see the problem, Disney being more inclusive is a great thing. The world needs less of cookie cutter expectations and images of the world. Newsflash, it’s a big world out there and there are billions of people and everyone is different.”

A New York father shared his thoughts about the title change to Fox News. “I saw this [the change in title to ‘Fairy Godmothers in Training’] and I think it’s absurd. Having a daughter who did the Bibbiti Bobbie Boutique where this is being implemented just further cements my thoughts that I can’t take my kids there anymore. They’ve gone full woke.”