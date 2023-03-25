Jennifer Aniston says that the Friends cast will remain family forever, but doesn’t foresee another televised reunion in the works. The 2021 HBO Max special, which saw all six major cast members together again — Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — was their “swan song,” the actress said. Aniston, 54, went on to clarify: “I don’t think [we’ll do another reunion]. I think that was it, I think that was the swan song. But you do never know,” she said on The Jonathan Ross Show.

Though she doesn’t think the cast will ever fully reunite again for a new story, she did confess to still watching the former NBC hit series — which ran from 1994 to 2004 — “every once in a while.” Aniston beamed, “everybody stays in touch. We’ll never shake each other. Family forever!”

The HBO Max special aired 17 years after the finale of Friends. The hit show about young, attractive New Yorkers completely shifted the television landscape away from family sitcoms. It proved that singles and their relationships could entertain audiences, and that America was ready for stories about young people who didn’t have much figured out, yet.

During the reunion special, the cast shared many memories and challenged each other with Friends trivia. Producers even taped it on the Warner Bros. lot, using the original sets to spark a sense of nostalgia for the cast and fans alike.

Seeing the old sets with all of their details intact made the cast quite emotional, too, Aniston admitted.

Jennifer Aniston was 25 years old when Friends began its historic, 10 year run

“We romanticized it, but you also have to remember we haven’t been there [since the series finale],” she said in May 2021 on SiriusXM’s Gayle King in the House. “And that time was a very specific time, when we were saying goodbye to something that we didn’t want to, we cared deeply about, but we knew it was the time to say goodbye. Our lives were ahead of us. We had our future ahead of us. It almost felt like time had stopped and we time traveled. And there’s good in that, and then there’s heartbreak in that,” she recalled.

“It was a sucker punch in the heart in a way,” she went on. “It was for all of us, I think. Even Courteney, we got tears out of.”

Earlier this year in February, the three female leads did enjoy a mini-reunion for Courteney Cox’s Hollywood Walk of fame ceremony.

“They’re such wonderful friends of mine and they’re family to me,” Courteney said of Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. “So it felt really comfortable… they’re my sisters.”

Both Aniston and Kudrow praised their longtime pal and former Friends co-star in separate brief speeches. “We’re very honored to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends, and your family, your sisters,” Aniston said. “And that’s happened since we’ve known you for a very long time.”