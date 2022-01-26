Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Shares Incredible Waterfall Video From Her Morning Walk

Earlier today, Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter, Cecily Chapman, took to Instagram to share a breathtaking video of her spotting a waterfall.

She doesn’t share many details other than a sparkle emoji. Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter captured a beautiful waterfall surrounded by an incredible landscape. On the Instagram post, Cecily wrote, “My walk this morning.” It looks incredibly peaceful in all honesty.

Listen to the soothing sounds of nature here:

Fans of the reality star couldn’t agree more with how amazing the view is. For example, one user said, “You’re making me feel thirsty.”

Another fan commented, “Wow! That is gorgeous.”

“You find the most beautiful places to walk!!” someone else added.

All in all, it looks like Cecily Chapman is living her life to the fullest, which is something we should all do. Don’t you agree? Go out and explore the world the next time you have some free time!

Cecily Reminisces on Her Mother, Beth Chapman

Cecily is active on social media, sharing updates with her followers. In a past post, Chapman honored her late mother Beth Chapman. In the photo, she wore a shirt honoring Beth’s memory. The shirt had the words “For Beth” on it. While wearing the shirt, she holds a gun in her hand to honor Beth’s role in the Dog’s Most Wanted show. In the caption of the post, she put a kiss emoji. After all, a picture is already worth a thousand words.

Check out the post here:

For those that don’t know, Beth passed away in September 2017 after battling stage two throat cancer. According to Yahoo News, Dog the Bounty Hunter and his children struggled to deal with her passing in the months following her death. In the report, he said, “It just feels terrible to lose a spouse and have your wife go before you do. I’ve had to adjust.”

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Other Daughter, Lyssa Chapman Posts a Throwback Photo With Beth

Beth Chapman remains close to her children’s hearts. Last week, Dog the Bounty Hunter’s other daughter, Lyssa Chapman shared an adorable photo with her Instagram followers. In the photo, Beth and Duane Chapman are holding their little girl, Lyssa. They looked like a happy family.

In the caption, Lyssa Chapman said, “Throwback @mrsdog4real @duanedogchapman @mady_galanti. Filming Season 6 promos and lil’ Mady needed a hug from her superhero grandparents.”

Beth Chapman was loved by many – family, friends, and fans. The family has often posted throwbacks to happier times on their social media.