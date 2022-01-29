Dog the Bounty Hunter Wishes Son Garry a Happy Birthday

Dog the Bounty Hunter took some time out of his work to send happy birthday wishes toward his son, Garry, in this sweet social media post.

Obviously, this is a picture of Garry with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. But it must mean something for his father Duane “Dog” Chapman to share it with so many people. Let’s take a look at this snap right here.

Fans were sharing their good wishes, too, in the comments section. Among them: ” Happy birthday Garry”, “Happy birthday early love you dog Chapman”, “Happy Birthday, Garry. Wow didn’t know his bday was so close to mine but I’m old. I turn 37 [on] February 10th but the only things keeping me young are my kids and my Army Veteran status lol. Happy Birthday once again. God Bless”.

Many more birthday wishes flowed in for the son of Dog the Bounty Hunter. Garry Chapman turns 21 on Feb. 7, so this is an early birthday wish from his father. The young Chapman is the youngest son of Dog the Bounty Hunter and his late wife, Beth Chapman.

So, we also join in the birthday wishes and send them out to Duane’s young son. Garry Chapman is reportedly working as a sheriff in Michigan. He’s in law enforcement.

Dog the Bounty Hunter Enters The World of Video Games

People love to play video games and go through a lot of different adventures along the way. Imagine the ones that would involve Dog the Bounty Hunter.

No, we are not kidding here. TV’s favorite bounty hunter is now working to bring those adventures and even himself to life through video games.

The dude is really giving them a chance with his life and stories. Pop Culture has reported that Duane Chapman, Dog’s real name, has signed a deal with Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp. It will be to make and produce video games featuring Dog the Bounty Hunter.

Get this, too: The company can use his name and likeness in promotional materials for these games. When they hit the stores and online shops, they probably will do a solid business.

In making this announcement, the company said: “Virtual Interactive Technologies will team with Mr. Chapman to bring exciting and engaging titles to the video gaming market in the coming months and years and will leverage his social media and other public relations resources to bring awareness to the games.”

Yes, there are multiple titles for the Dog’s games.

Even Dog the Bounty Hunter offered up some words about the project. He said, “After years of sharing my life on television, I’m thrilled to bring my many stories and experiences to the video gaming environment.”