Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Lyssa Chapman Is Feeling Nostalgic With Throwback Photo

Dog the Bounty Hunter‘s daughter, Lyssa Chapman is throwing it back to the good ole days!

Recently, Lyssa shared a sweet photo with her parents, Duane and Beth Chapman on Instagram.

In the caption of the post, @mslyssac said, “Throwback @mrsdog4real @duanedogchapman @mady_galanti. Filming Season 6 promos and lil’ Mady needed a hug from her superhero grandparents.”

You can look at the post below:

In the photo, you will find a black and white photograph of Beth and Duane hugging baby Lyssa. It looks like those three used to have an unbreakable bond.

Also, fans are commenting thoughtful words for this throwback. With Lyssa’s mother Beth being gone, they all share how much they miss her.

For instance, one user said how much she missed Beth. “I miss her. I can only imagine how much you do,” they said.

Another person adds a thank you for posting this adorable throwback. “Beth was one of a kind true woman of her time. She is respected and honored, thank you for sharing this photograph.”

Beth Chapman’s legacy will live on forever. No matter how far away heaven may seem, she’s always with her husband and daughter.

Lyssa Chapman Takes Time to Say Happy New Year on Instagram

A few weeks ago, Lyssa Chapman shared a picture of herself ringing in the new year. It looks like she’s happy, healthy, and genuinely loving life. There’s nothing more perfect than welcoming a new year with a more positive outlook.

If you go on her Instagram, you will find the 34-year-old standing in a doorway with an ocean view in the background. In the caption of the post, she said, “Welcome 2022.”

It looks like Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter has a great support system after all. If she needs a confidence booster, her fans are always one comment away!

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughter Loves to Spread Kindness

If you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say it at all.

Lyssa Chapman is a huge believer in spreading kindness. Her least favorite topic is cyberbullying and she’s not afraid to step in if she witnesses it.

From Lyssa’s experience with bullying in the past, she wants to help others get through. Because it’s hard to see someone else go through the same thing you did.

She said she is a believer in payback.

“Whatever you give to life, it gives you back,” she explained. “Do not hate anybody.”