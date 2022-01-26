Dolly Parton Is an Avid Fan of One Popular Crime Drama

Music icon Dolly Parton revealed that like all of us, she too enjoys a good procedural. Her show of choice? CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

To Parton, de-stressing is an important part of her routine. After all, she does live a chaotic life between her music and philanthropy. Her top favorite method of dealing with stress is watching television. As mentioned before, her favorite series is CSI. However, she does like a good episode of Forensic Files.

Parton revealed this fun fact while discussing her line of baking products with the Huffington Post. In the interview, she unpacked whether or not she believed the old adage that the best way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.

“I love the saying that a way to a man’s heart is through [his stomach]. My husband does like my cooking, but he likes to cook, too,” she shared. “I used to travel a lot when I was touring, so he pretty much had to cook for himself because he don’t like anybody in the house with him except me. We don’t have cooks and people in our house, so I do a lot of my own cooking.”

She continued: “I think that it’s good if a man likes good cooking, but you’ve got to have a little more going for you than your cooking if you’re going to get one to keep.”

Additionally, Parton thinks it is important to be authentic. The musician said that there is no need to stress yourself out to be something you’re not.

“I say don’t bake!” Parton advised. “Do something else! You need to enjoy it. If it’s gonna stress you out, don’t do it! You’re probably not going to enjoy eating it, either.”

Dolly Parton Discusses How Cooking Helps Her Creativity

Additionally, Parton opened up about how cooking relaxes her, which puts her in the right frame of mind to write music.

“Sometimes when I want to write and I’m also kind of hungry, [cooking and songwriting] always go along together,” Parton explained. “I just naturally start having creative thoughts while I’m cooking, so I always keep a notepad over on the side and I write down ideas while I’m singing along, humming along in the kitchen. I’ll think, ‘Ooh, that was a good line,’ or, ‘Ooh, that was a good thought,’ or I’ll record a little melody with a little tape recorder.”

Parton frequently cooks as a hobby, largely because it is cathartic. Not only is it productive, but it allows her to reflect and step away from her busy life if only for a few minutes.

“I think cooking is therapeutic, whether you’re cooking cakes or cooking food,” she said. “It gives me a lot of personal time and allows me time to think and reflect while I’m cooking. I love the kitchen; it’s my favorite place to be.”