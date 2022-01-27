Dolly Parton Reveals Her Dream Partner To Bake and Sing With

There really isn’t much that Dolly Parton can’t and won’t do when it comes to her professional career. She now has boxed cake mixes!

So, Parton has officially made her way into the dessert business. You can get her new boxed cake mixes that are inspired by her childhood at your usual box stores. With her new product out on shelves, the country singer sat down with Good Morning America to talk cakes and more.

In a virtual interview, GMA asked Dolly Parton who she would like to bake and sing with for an afternoon. Of course, with it being Dolly, they have got to be cute.

“Oh my goodness,” Parton started with a laugh. “That’s a really good question. Any of the good lookin’ ones. I love Keith Urban. I’ve always thought that he was one of the most talented and cutest guys in the world — I’m not trying to hit on him, cause he’s got Nicole [Kidman] who could beat that, she’s Jolene.”

“I love his writing and I just think he’s dear,” Dolly continued. “He reminds me so much of my brothers and my own family from back home. He’s from Australia but he has that feel of our mountain southern people — he’d fit right in. I’d be happy to make a big ole cake for him and spend all afternoon singing songs.”

Now, she won’t make Nicole sit out on the fun either. Parton explained that she knows Urban, “used to sing my song with his friends back home in Australia… We could let Nicole sit over and listen to us sing. I’ll fix [the cake] and she can serve it and have a piece.”

How about a show with Dolly Parton baking for her famous friends? That sounds like a real winner.

Dolly Parton Talks New Line of Cake Mixes

When it comes to her new product, Dolly Parton is, of course, going back to her roots. Tennessee and the mountains of Sevierville are always running through her veins. These new cake mixes are directly inspired by her upbringing and the food her family used to make and eat.

“I grew up in a very big family back in the country where women were always cooking for their families and churches with these beautiful cakes and wonderful southern dishes, so it was very natural for me cause I love to cook and I love to bake — to start a line of Southern baking goods,” the singer explained. “Everybody loves banana pudding. That was always one of my favorite things, a big old bowl of banana puddin’, so we thought it’d be nice to have a banana pudding cake.”

Yeah, sign me up for that banana pudding cake. There aren’t many dishes on the dessert table that are regarded as highly as the sweet yellow pudding complete with Nilla wafers and whipped cream at Southern get-togethers.

So, Dolly Parton baking products… when are we going to get the collaboration that everyone wants? Pioneer Woman and The Backwoods Barbie putting together a down-home meal together? Food Network, make it happen. Step aside, Ina and Jeffrey. We want Dolly and Carl.