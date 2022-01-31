Donald May, ‘The Edge of Night’ Star, Dies at 92

According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor and former daytime soap opera star Donald May has passed away. He was 92 years old.

May had quite a run throughout the 1960s and 70s. Fans will remember him most for his work as Adam Drake in The Edge of Night. According to the report from THR, the actor died at his home in Ken, New York this past Friday. His wife, Carla Borelli, confirmed this to the outlet.

Roughly five years ago, Donald May suffered from a rather severe stroke. The actor had been making improvements and rehabbing from the incident. However, just when things looked like they were going well, he was diagnosed with cancer of the larynx. He had two sons with his first wife, Ellen Cameron, named Christopher and Douglas.

May was one of those iconic and ideal-looking actors of yesteryear. His most noticeable physical feature had to be his chin. The actor had a jaw and chin that looked like they were chiseled from stone. It isn’t hard to see why he had such a successful career in television.

With his talent and looks, he was able to land a lot of roles from CBS and ABC. His work went from the 2800 episodes of The Edge of Night to westerns, and movies, and all kinds of roles from Warner to Disney and more. May had roles throughout the 60s, 70s, and 80s. His last role on screen was in 1993. May portrayed Andrew Laraby in L.A. Law on NBC.

Donald May: ‘The Edge of Night’, ‘The Roaring 20’s’ and More

During his career, Donald May found work on many Warner Bros shows. While he is best known for his work on The Edge of Night, he had other gigs as well. Before he was attorney Adam Drake, May played Pat Garrison. While the show only ran a couple of years, it was one of his better performances on screen.

Early in his career, May was classically trained in the theater. When he was Adam Drake, his words were as powerful as his looks. One time, Drake had an episode-long monologue as he gave a closing argument.

A native of Chicago, Illinois, May moved around quite often during his early life. He was raised by his parents, Harry and Leontine May. After Chicago, the family moved to Houston, Texas. When Donald was high school age, the Mays lived in Cleveland, Ohio. Then, the actor attended the University of Oklahoma before embarking on a short military career in the Navy. Of course, after his military service, he went on to be the iconic actor fans knew and loved.

Donald May will be missed by his family, friends, and fans who have enjoyed his work for decades.