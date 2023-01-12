Dorothy Tristan, ‘Klute’ Actress and ‘The Waltons’ Guest Star, Dead at 88

Dorothy Tristan, the actress best remembered for roles in End of the Road, Klute, and Scarecrow during the 1970s has passed away at 88. On Sunday, Tristan, who had been fighting Alzheimer’s Disease for a decade, passed away peacefully in her home near La Porte, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her husband of 48 years, John D. Hancock – famed director of Bang the Drum Slowly – announced her death.

After 27 long years, Tristan made her onscreen comeback as a woman battling dementia while attempting to care for and nurture her troubled 13-year-old granddaughter (Grace Tarnow) in the movie The Looking Glass. As an extra special touch, Tristan’s husband directed this film which was set in their real residence of La Porte, Indiana. Tristan found it difficult to recall the words she’d previously composed, so she resorted to cue cards as a memory aid while improvising her lines.

On May 9, 1934, Tristan was born in the Yorkville region of Manhattan. She would later attend Washington Irving High School and continue her education at the School of Industrial Arts located in New York City. Her modeling career launched soon after as she glided through Europe to grace the covers of Life and Vogue magazine.

Dorothy Tristan acted with icons like Gene Hackman and Al Pacino

Tristan’s film debut was in the acclaimed X-rated classic End of the Road (1970), co-starring Stacy Keach, where their characters engage in a passionate affair. Her performance earned strong reviews and led to offers in more mainstream fare. Tristan put on an unforgettable performance as the drug-dependent Arlyn Page alongside Oscar winner Jane Fonda in Alan J. Pakula’s Klute (1971). She further stunned viewers with her portrayal of Coley, who shared a stage with Ann Wedgeworth’s Frenchy to entertain Gene Hackman and Al Pacino in Jerry Schatzberg’s Scarecrow (also 1971).

Tristan followed up with a string of roles in the 70s. She was in Frank Perry’s Man on a Swing (1974), A Place Without Parents (1974), Swashbuckler (1976), and Rollercoaster (1977). In television, Tristan appeared in iconic shows like Gunsmoke and Kojak (both in 1974). During the late 70s she also guest starred in The Waltons and The Incredible Hulk.

Paul Mazursky’s Down and Out in Beverly Hills (1986) was her last high-profile role until The Looking Glass. However, she still contributed to the industry by working closely with her husband on directing projects like Prancer starring Sam Elliott (1989), A Piece of Eden (2000), Suspended Animation (2001), and Girls of Summer (2020).



She leaves behind two children, Alex (a photojournalist) and Tristan (a musician), three grandchildren – Sebastian, Chloe, and Aram – as well as one great-grandson Elijah. Her first husband was director Aram A. Avakian; the couple wed in 1957 before eventually separating in 1972.