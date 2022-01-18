Dr. Oz Reportedly Retired From Columbia University Position After Joining Senate Race

Just a couple of months after announcing plans to run in the 2022 U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, Dr. Oz has reportedly retired from Columbia University.

According to Huffington Post, Dr. Oz, who is running as a Republican candidate in the Senate race, is now a “professor emeritus of surgery” at Columbia University. A spokesperson for the Ivy League school revealed that the title reflects the TV personality is no longer seeing patients.

However, it’s not clear how long Dr. Oz has been at this status. The media outlet does not that he did not have the emeritus title as recently as last month. Columbia University says that an emeritus status is for retired professors and faculty members. “After they retire, senior members of the faculty with the rank of professor may be awarded the distinction of professor emeritus. In recognition of distinguished service to the University and eminence in their discipline.”

Along with the emeritus title, Dr. Oz has the title “special Lecturer in the Department of Surgery” at Columbia.

Dr. Oz previously announced plans to run for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. He declared in a post on Twitter that he’s running because he believes America needs a Conservative Republican to “cure” what’s wrong with Washington. “I’m a world-class surgeon, fighter, and health care advocate stepping forward to cure our country’s ills.”

Dr. Oz will be running against a large crowd of Republicans in the primary, including former U.S. ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands, real estate developer Jeff Bartos and political commentator Kathy Barnette.

‘The Dr. Oz Show’ Ends After 13 Seasons

Last month, it was reported that The Dr. Oz Show is officially ending after 13 seasons. Although in its place, a spin-off of the show will air. With Oz’s daughter, Daphne Oz as a co-host. The series is The Good Dish, which is also a title for a weekly segment on Oz’s talk show. It will feature Top Chef just Gail Simmons and Next Food Star champ Jamika Pessoa.

Speaking about the news, Zack Hernandez, the VP and General Sales Manager of Sony Pictures Television, stated, “Audiences have been loving what Daphne, Gail, and Jamika have been serving up during their weekly segments on The Dr. Oz Show for years. We have long believed The Good Dish would make an excellent stand-alone series. And [we] are delighted to be able to deliver this fresh take on the cooking genre to our station partners and their viewers across the country.”

The Dr. Oz Show officially wrapped up on January 14th. The Good Dish premiered on Monday (January 17th). Daphne shared her excitement on Instagram for the show. “Can’t wait for you to see what we’ve cooked up for you!! This has been a labor of love for the past several years, and Jamaica, Gail, and I feel so lucky to be able to have an hour every day to take a break in the kitchen with you.”