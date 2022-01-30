Dr. Oz Reportedly Springs Into Action After Man Collapses at Pennsylvania Caucus Meeting

On Saturday (January 29th), Dr. Mehmet Oz reportedly sprang into action after a man collapsed during a Pennsylvania Republican Caucus meeting.

Sources told TMZ that Dr. Oz was next in line to speak at the meeting, which took place outside of Pittsburgh. A state committee member suddenly collapsed. The former talk show host rushed over, quickly lowered the man to the ground, and tended to him. The man appeared to have suffered from a seizure and lost consciousness.

Sources also report that Dr. Oz helped move the man to a flat surface outside the meeting room. The man then suffered from another seizure-like episode. Luckily, paramedics eventually arrived and transported the man to the hospital.

While speaking about the incident, Dr. Oz told the media outlet, “I am a doctor first and always will be. So I responded immediately to a call for help when a nearby man collapsed. Following the lessons learned from a life in medicine, I did my job until EMS arrived to transport him to a nearby hospital.”

Dr. Oz is currently running as a Republican candidate for the 2022 U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania. The cardiothoracic surgeon and television personality announced in November 2021 plans to run for the election to succeed the incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, who is retiring later this year. His talk show aired its final episode earlier this month. It is replaced by a food-themed spin-off talk show The Good Dish, which his daughter, Daphne Oz, co-hosts.

Dr. Oz Reveals Why He Decided to Run For U.S. Senate

In a November 2021 guest post to the Washington Examiner, Dr. Oz revealed the key reasons as to why he decided to run for the U.S. Senate seat. He declared that everyone is angry at the U.S. government and angry at each other.

“We have not managed our crises as effectively as past generations,” Dr. Oz admitted. “During the pandemic, I learned that when you mix politics with medicine, you get politics instead of solutions. That’s why I am running for the U.S. Senate. To help fix the problems and to help us heal.”

Dr. Oz then reflected on growing up as a child of immigrants and how he witnessed his own family’s sacrifices. “My father grew up dirt poor. Literally sleeping on a dirt floor. And loved this country as much as anyone already here. He saw the deep darkness of the alternatives. He taught me to study hard, enjoy the dignity of work, and serve others. My formative years were spent preparing for a lifetime of challenging operations.”

Dr. Oz shared that he has invented life-saving devices, trained young surgeons to save lives, and even expected his days to be “measured by countless people” helped. “I’m running for the Senate to empower you to control your destiny, to reinvigorate our great nation, and to reignite the divine spark that we should always be seeing in each other.”