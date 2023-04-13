Drake Bell, Former Nickelodeon Star, Reported Missing and ‘Endangered’

Drake Bell, who is best known for his role on Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh, is reportedly missing and considered “endangered” by the Dayton Beach, Florida authorities.

In its latest Facebook post, the Dayton Beach police department revealed Bell should be driving a 2022 grey BMW. His last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on April 12th just before 9 p.m. “For those asking, this is a legitimate post from the Daytona Beach Police Department. If you have any information, please contact Detective Jayson Wallace,” the department stated in the post’s comment section.

Drake Bell’s disappearance comes nearly two years after the former child actor made headlines over his infamous child endangerment case. Entertainment Tonight reported that Bell had initially pleaded not guilty to two criminal counts of attempted endangering children, as well as, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles in 2017. However, the actor eventually changed his plea to guilty and was placed on two years of probation with 200 hours of community service.

Bell revealed in 2021 that he had been married for almost three years at the time to Janet Von Schmeling. He also welcomed his first son that same year.

In addition to the endangerment situation, Drake Bell has experienced other run-ins with the law. In 2015, Bell was arrested for driving under the influence in California. He was also charged with driving under the influence in 2010 in connection to an incident in San Diego.

Drake Bell spoke About His Rift With Former Co-Star Josh Peck

In March 2022, Drake Bell spoke about his rift with former Drake & Josh co-star Josh Peck as well as their alleged confrontation at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Peck stated that before the award show, Bell posted nasty tweets about him after Bell found out he wasn’t invited to Peck’s wedding. Peck reportedly confronted Bell at the award and asked Bell to apologize to his now-wife, Paige O’Brien. Bell’s wife called out Peck after his comments.

During an episode of his and his wife’s Drake and Janet podcast, Bell discussed his side of what happened at the awards show. “[Josh] goes, ‘Hey man, you don’t need to say ‘sorry’ to me but I really need you to say sorry to Paige,’” Bell said. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, dude, absolutely.’ Like, I want to say sorry to Paige. And that was it.”

Bell did not seem irritated about Peck’s comments about the award show. However, he was irked about Peck’s comment about the duo not staying in touch. “That’s what bugged me about it,” Drake admitted. “Was that he’s like, ‘Oh, we weren’t friends.’”