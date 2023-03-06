Drew Barrymore Speaks Out About Her Struggles With Substance Abuse

Although her wild adolescent days may be behind her, Drew Barrymore admits that her struggles with substance abuse still worry her.

While speaking to The Los Angeles Times, Barrymore stated that while she’s pulled through, she still can’t help but worry about being locked up for things she did when she was younger.

“I will always have the ‘They’re coming, they’re coming’ mentality,” Drew Barrymore said. It’s the one thing that, unfortunately, I can’t shake. I’m pretty sure that this will all go away at any moment, I will get locked up again, and I will lose my job.”

Barrymore first started drinking when she was eight years old. A little more than four years later, the actress was sent to rehab when she was only 13 years old. However, she ended up leaving the facility two months later against medical advice. After her short rehab stint, she ended up stealing her mother’s credit card. She then went on a cocaine binge before her mother’s private agents were able to find her and return her to rehab.

Despite her worries about the past, Barrymore said she refuses to allow her mistakes to impact her future. “There’s a choice to be had in how you see your circumstances,” she explained. “And I refuse to be stifled as a human being because of what I lived through as a kid. Don’t f—ing cloak me in this dark s—. I don’t want to take on anyone else’s perception of what it should have been, because I don’t feel that way. I think that I’m incredibly rebellious because of it.”

Drew Barrymore Said It was a Blessing to Go to Rehab at Such a Young Age

This isn’t the first time that Drew Barrymore has spoken about her stint in rehab. During an interview with You magazine in 2021, the Charlie’s Angels actress said that the experience was actually a blessing.

“It taught me boundaries,” Barrymore stated. “Until that point, I had none. My mom put me there because she couldn’t cope with me anymore, but it was the best thing that happened to me.”

Drew Barrymore even admitted she never thought she would still be alive after everything she went through. “I thought my life was a f— up and that would always be a f—ed up. This is the best time in my life right now because I finally believe that maybe I won’t end up being a f— up, and that’s so exciting to me.”

Barrymore went on to add that she doesn’t regret anything she’s done.