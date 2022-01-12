‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Shares Heartfelt 30th Anniversary Message To Willie

Alright, Outsiders. Are you ready to celebrate Korie and Willie Robertson’s 30th anniversary? It’s an awesome milestone for the Duck Dynasty couple.

We have loved following every second of Korie and Willie Robertson, along with the rest of their family. Even though the show has been off the air since 2017, the Robertson’s have only gotten more and more popular.

That goes especially so for Korie Robertson. The Duck Dynasty mom has become a huge star on Instagram since the final days of the show. And on Tuesday, she gave her more than two million followers a heartfelt look into her 30th wedding anniversary with the Boss Hog himself.

“Happy 30th @realwilliebosshog!! Another big one under our belt,” Korie wrote alongside several pictures of her and Willie. “We’ve been around the world and back again and my favorite place is always and forever with you.”

Talk about adorable. Korie also made mention of her and Willie’s big and crazy family.

“I love our awesome, big, fun fam! They are definitely the best adventure, and the best thing we’ve ever done or ever will do. I can’t even imagine what is going to happen in this next 30.”

It’s hard to believe that Willie and Korie have been married for 30 years. We know that they can’t wait to see where the next 30 years take them. And we know that we’ll be right here along for the ride.

“God has been so good, through the good times and the bad, and you know I love a good surprise! Here’s to more adventures, more dreaming, more love, and more laughter. Babe, life with you is never boring, and I love being on this journey with you.”

‘Duck Dynasty’ Fans Wish Korie and Willie a Happy Aniversary

Being married for 30 years is no small feat. Everybody already loves Korie and Willie Robertson as it is, so when the Duck Dynasty couple hits a huge milestone such as their 30th wedding anniversary, you know fans on Instagram were excited about it.

“Love this! Happy anniversary! You’re both such a wonderful example of a healthy, God-led marriage!” one fan wrote.

“Love this!! Happy Anniversary to an amazing couple!” said another fan.

Meanwhile, there was another group of fans out there who couldn’t help but notice how similar young Willie looks to his children.

“I see Sadie and John Luke in younger Willie! Happy Anniversary,” commented one follower.

“OMG Willie and John Luke look so similar,” said another person.

“Never realized how much Sadie looks like him!! That first pic!” another user revealed.

