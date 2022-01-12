‘Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson Snaps Sweet Mirror Selfie With Daughter Honey: ‘Ready to Take on the Day’

“Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson is enjoying a mother-daughter day. Check out her latest selfie with Honey.

Mother-daughter duos are the best. “Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson is showing off her baby girl Honey in her latest Instagram post. The pair is dressed warm and ready to take on the day!

“Just 2 girls ready to take on the day,” Robertson writes. Honey is matching her mom in a cute cream-colored outfit with a puffy beanie. Sadie’s hair is nicely curled at the ends. She is rocking a black turtleneck and beige pants.

Fans and friends are enjoying seeing the Robertson girls so happy.

“You two are adorable!!!” Jenna Kutchner writes.

“😍😍😍 cuties !!!” former “The Bachelor” contestant Madison Prewett says.

The “Duck Dynasty” Star Is Thankful

“Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson ended 2021 feeling thankful. In a slideshow posted on New Year’s Eve, she shared many little moments that made her year super special. One of which was giving birth to Honey.

“2021 , it’s impossible to put you in a box… not 10 boxes or even 10,000 boxes would do,” she begins. “this year makes me emotional to even try to write about. I’m so grateful for it! The absolute highest of highs and also some very low lows that are unseen in these boxes, but they were there too. I read this quote in my devotional today and it is so true – “Gods work in you is a process, not an event. It progresses not in the three or four huge moments, but in the ten thousand little moments of change.”

Robertson’s Growth in 2021

The “Duck Dynasty” sweetheart goes on to talk about how she changed for the better in 2021.

“This year has been thousands of little moments of change that have shaped who I am more than any other year. Can’t wait to go into 2022 with my people and continue to see God work in the every day moments! This year I have truly begun to love and look forward to the 10,000 small moments even if they challenge me, more then the 3 or 4 big moments. Because those 10,000 are the ones that make you who you are!”

Her last words are dedicated to her baby girl. She directly addresses her newborn.

“P.s. Honey, if you ever one day are just majorly stalking your moms social media page and find this series I just want you to know YOU ROCKED MY WORLD IN THE BEST WAY! I love 2021 so much because I LOVE YOU!”

Isn’t that adorable? We can’t wait for more content from the “Duck Dynasty” star.