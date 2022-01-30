‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Jase Robertson Recalls Hilarious Story About Miss Kay’s Meatloaf

Duck Dynasty star Miss Kay is known for her top-notch cooking among the Robertson family, but one family member bit off more than he could chew during meatloaf night.

In a recent episode of Jase, Al and Phil’s podcast, Unashamed, the two Duck Dynasty stars began talking about Phil’s wife’s famous meatloaf when they remembered a hilarious story about Jep’s experience when his eyes were bigger than his stomach.

According to Jase, he took too big of a helping at dinner the night before the three of them went hunting. Jase recognized the problem before it happened but knew Jep wouldn’t pass up on his mother’s meatloaf. So, the next morning, the three Duck Dynasty stars headed out to their blind and waited for any whitetails to pass by. Jep complained that he kept waking up throughout the night because of his stomach, but he still didn’t put it together that his issues were from too big of a portion at the dinner table.

Once in the woods, Jase heard some rustling behind the thicket and assumed it was a deer. But, as he soon found out, it was only Jep. Once the Duck Dynasty star returned to the blind, he admitted that he was having “troubles” and had to use the backwoods bathroom. Unfortunately, though, Jep couldn’t find dry enough ground, and, well, as Al put it, he got an involuntary bidet.

Soon enough, all three men were laughing so hard that they couldn’t even speak.

Eventually, the Duck Dynasty star’s stomach settled, but he probably learned an important lesson in the process – smaller meals make for an easier and more comfortable hunt the next morning.

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Retold Story of Finding a Body in the Road

Jep’s trouble with his mother’s meatloaf isn’t the only notable tale Jase has told on their podcast recently. In an earlier episode, the Duck Dynasty star remembered a much more alarming story that happened in the early morning hours.

“I get a phone call at 4:45, which is unusual because most people are sleeping,” Jase recalled. “Well, it’s [Jay] Stone. I’m wondering — I’m thinking he’s overslept and he’s gonna be late. ‘Cause, that’s really the only time you get that call.”

Stone told Jase to “Watch out for that body in the middle of the road.”

Naturally, Jase responded, “What kind of body?”

The kind you don’t want to find in the middle of the road.

Sure enough, when Jase began driving, he came across something on the asphalt. Originally, he thought it was too large to be a human. But as he got closer, he realized it was a man in bare feet and pajama pants.

Jase called 9-1-1 and then called out to the man.

That’s when he realized that this guy might be running from trouble.

“So then the guy puts his arms behind him, and I noticed his position — it’s the handcuff position,” the Duck Dynasty star said. “I said, ‘He thinks we’re the law.’ That made me think he’s probably been up to no good.”