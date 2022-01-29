‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Celebrates ‘Little Guy’ Zane’s 3rd Birthday

On Saturday morning, Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson shared a heartfelt birthday post to celebrate her grandson turning three years old.

Korie shared a cute clip from her grandson’s third birthday party as family and friends sang “Happy Birthday” to the toddler. The birthday boy is the son of Korie’s adopted daughter, Rebecca Robertson, and her husband, John Reed Loflin. In the video, you can see the proud parents standing to the left as their son Zane is the center of attention on his birthday. Additionally, Rebecca is seen holding Zane’s baby sister, Holland, who she just gave birth to last month on Christmas Eve.

“This little guy turned 3 and was the cutest little birthday boy!! He was loving his moment and didn’t stop till he blew all his candles out. I can’t stop watching his cute little face in this video!” the Duck Dynasty star shared on Instagram.

“Zane, you make life so much fun, you are so smart, brave and creative. I love your imagination, the way you act out all of your stories, your silly faces, and sweet, sweet spirit. You keep us all laughing and dancing! I love you so much and love watching you grow,” Korie Robertson added.

Zane’s mother added three heart-eye emojis in the comment section. In addition, Korie added one extra thought in the comments.

“Also Shep’s face is cracking me up in this video. He had just gotten out of the jumping house hence that hair. And didn’t quite know what to think about us all singing, ha!!” Korie said of her other grandson, John Shepherd.

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Celebrates Her Anniversary With Series of Throwback Pics

The last time we caught up with Korie Robertson, the Duck Dynasty star was celebrating her anniversary with husband Willie Robertson.

The reality TV stars have known each other for decades and been together for years. The couple are high school sweethearts who tied the knot back in 1992. Therefore they just celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary with one another. As Korie expressed in her Instagram post, she can’t wait for the next 30 years with Willie.

“Happy 30th @realwilliebosshog !! Another big one under our belt,” the Duck Dynasty star captioned her anniversary post. “We’ve been around the world and back again and my favorite place is always and forever with you! I love our awesome, big, fun fam! They are definitely the best adventure, and the best thing we’ve ever done or ever will do. I can’t even imagine what is going to happen in this next 30.”

“God has been so good, through the good times and the bad, and you know I love a good surprise! Here’s to more adventures, more dreaming, more love and more laughter. Babe, life with you is never boring, and I love being on this journey with you,” Korie’s anniversary message to Willie concluded.