‘Duck Dynasty’s’ Missy Robertson Calls Out Tennessee Library Staff’s Behavior During Kirk Cameron Event

Ready to give her side of the story, Duck Dynasty star Missy Robertson shares more details about the outlandish behavior the library staff had during Kirk Cameron’s book event in Henderson, Tennessee on February 25th.

During her recent appearance on the Unashamed podcast with Phil and Jase Robertson, Missy revealed that the library staff was “disruptive” while she and Kirk Cameron attempted to film marketing videos for their book. This happened just before the February 25th event. She accused the staff of making loud noises and playing music from behind the library’s front desk after she and Cameron asked for a minute of quiet to record the videos.

“[The lady at the front desk of the library] said, ‘We’re just trying to look for things to deal with our stress,’” Robertson recalled. “Stre-… what stress?… We’re just standing there with a camera doing a marketing video. That’s when I turned my phone on. I started recording. I was like, ‘This is blatant and ridiculous.”

Fox News reports that Kirk Cameron is currently on a national tour of public libraries to promote his children’s book As You Grow. The new book shares “biblical wisdom” for both kids and families. Cameron’s events are notably a direct response to “drag queen story hours,” which have become popular in public libraries throughout the U.S.

Missy Robertson Claims Library Staff Made People Stand Outside in the Cold and Rainy Weather During Kirk Cameron’s Book Event

During the Hendersonville, Tennessee event, Kirk Cameron asked Missy Robertson and women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines to attend the event. Robertson read her children’s book Because You’re My Family. Robertson then claimed that “hundreds” of people attend the event and there were even people lining up outside. She expressed frustration for those who weren’t able to come inside on the rainy day.

“Not only were they rude to us… they were super rude to their entire community that lived there in Hendersonville, Tennessee,” Missy continued to call out the library staff’s behavior. “Because that is a public library and they could have invited all those people who were standing in the rain to come and form lines inside the library, down the aisles, sit on the ground.”

Missy Robertson went on to point out that she and Cameron weren’t even reading in the library portion of the building. “We were down the hall in a conference room,” she clarified. “They wouldn’t let them in. They made them stand outside in the freezing cold with their children in the rain. Total rudeness to me.”

Kirk Cameron did address the “negative pushback” from the library staff about his book event by stating he was happy for the opportunity to address hundreds of families at his event with “messages of faith, family, and country.”