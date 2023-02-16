‘Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson Honors ‘Greatest Woman on the Planet’ Miss Kay on Valentine’s Day

Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson didn’t miss the chance to give the love of his life a Valentine’s Day shoutout this past Tuesday.

The reality TV star and duck-hunting tycoon has never shied away from showing his romantic side. So on the national day of love, he recorded a video for his social media platforms that declared his undying devotion to his wife of 27 years, Kay.

“Miss Kay, you’re the greatest woman on planet earth,” he said in an Instagram post. “I’m glad I ran up on you in high school. Now, it’s been a series of about 60 years of Happy Valentine’s Day, honey.”

As the video suggests, Kay and Phil were high school sweethearts. Phil started courting her when was about 18 in 1964, and they married after two years of dating.

Kay and Phil Robertson Work Hard to Keep the Spark Alive

Phil admitted on his podcast, Unashamed, that he and Kay keep their romance alive by continuing to date. Meaning, they never stopped with the small, important gestures.

While speaking on an episode last year, the 76-year-old revealed that his wife still writes him love notes all these years later.

“Miss Kay has got a pretty good handle on it,” he said. “She’ll leave me a note at the side of my chair, you know? The other day she said, ‘You make me feel complete. You’re my best buddy on the Earth.’”

Neither of the reality stars has ever said that their marriage has been without its issues, of course. Phil struggled with addiction in his early years, which put a major strain on his relationship. He recently brought that struggle to light in a fictionalized movie called The Blind.

During the hard times, Phil had an affair that led to the birth of a daughter. Despite the transgression, Kay decided to make it work and forgive. And together, the two found solace in Christianity.

“As somebody that’s been together since teenager years, with mine it’s been ups and downs and all that. But, I wouldn’t take, I wouldn’t take my life for another life at all,” Kay revealed in an installment of Duck Call Room. “I’d go through all the pain again – all that stuff.”

Kay shared that marriage is a serious commitment that takes constant work from both partners. But she admitted that she and Phil had an upper hand because of their bond that goes deeper than most.

“You know what, because we’re not just best friends. We’re so close, we even think what the other one’s saying,” she continued.

“You’ve got to go into it with a humble spirit,” she said of marriage. “And if you want that, then And to say, ‘I want to join in forever,’”