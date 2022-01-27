‘Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson Huff Gives Fans Look at ‘Real Moment’ From a ‘Weird Day’

Sadie Robertson Huff is staying busy after the conclusion of the hit show on A&E “Duck Dynasty” back in 2017. She is involved in all sorts of things now, but she also got married and started a family of her own since the conclusion of the program. It’s been a challenging year juggling it all, but the “Duck Dynasty” star gave fans a look at a “real moment” from a “weird day” this week.

The update came via her personal Instagram. In the post, she had a hilarious photo with her and her daughter.

Sadie Robertson Huff from ‘Duck Dynasty’

For the caption, she wrote, “I accidentally posted this on my story about an hour ago, but it was the blurry version. Didn’t even know I posted it until now my sister took this of us while they were over for dinner tonight. But since I accidentally posted it I thought maybe it’s a sign to remember to show more of the real moments. Today has been a weird day! In the midst of the week my book is about to launch, today was a day we needed to be home and rest and so that’s what we did. I know I post the busy life moments, and I definitely will be posting some of those this week!”

She continued, “But most life moments have looked a whole lot like this lately – holding on to each other. It’s been a wild start to 2022 for us in the Huff fam! Thankful to have a rock to stand on as we hold on to each other.”

The post concluded with, “And the rain fell, and the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house, but it did not fall, because it had been founded on the rock.” Matthew‬ ‭7:25‬ ‭ESV‬‬”

It was a great update from Sadie highlighting the need to take time and just relax. Especially with her new book about ready to hit the shelves. Her message was centered around thankfulness and having her family with her through it all.

Fans loved the note. One fan wrote in the comments, Amen and Amen. “Real moments are always to be share.”

Willie Robertson on Brian Kelly

Willie Robertson of “Duck Dynasty” was recently on The Marty Smith Podcast. In it, he talked about the former Notre Dame head coach making his way to LSU and that new Southern accent of his.

Willie told Marty, “[Laughs] I have got to go down.” He concluded, “I’ve got to get myself to Baton Rouge so I can help him with some of the dialect. That was the funniest thing… So that was kind of interesting. Boy, he’s gonna have to really win now. He’s gonna have to win some ball games.”

You can listen to The Marty Smith Podcast on Apple, Spotify and wherever you get your podcasts.