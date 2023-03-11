‘Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson Says Second Pregnancy Made Her ‘Less Shallow’

Sadie Robertson said her body image shifted during her second pregnancy. The Duck Dynasty star revealed some of her deepest vulnerabilities and reflections on a podcast appearance hosted by Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome.

“I remember it shaped a lot of body image things for me because your body takes on a whole new meaning,” Robertson, 25, told the co-hosts of The Squeeze podcast. “All of a sudden, every part of your body is used for the purpose of another life, so it just takes the focus off of you and puts it onto something so much greater and that shifts so much of who you are,” she continued.

Robertson also said being with child helped her feel more confident.

“It grows your capacity and your strength and your confidence. It made me a lot less shallow,” added Robertson of how motherhood prepared her for her second pregnancy. “No longer is my stomach trying to look the flattest or the most fit. Now, it’s like, oh wow, as it grows I’m creating life inside of me.”

Robertson’s perspective is well-earned: the reality star told Yahoo Life in 2022 that the difficulties of carrying her first child, 21-month-old Honey James Huff, gave her “perspective.”

“I threw up every single day from week seven to week 24. It’s not like I had this perfect pregnancy,” she said at the time. “But at the end of the day, gratitude defeats many feelings of fear and many feelings of insecurity that you might have.

“Perspective can kill you, or perspective can make you.”

Sadie Robertson and Christian Huff got married in 2019 in front of 600 guests

Even during the pain of her first pregnancy, Robertson said she saw the “growth” as a good thing.

“Growing : becoming greater over a period of time; increasing,” she wrote on Instagram in 2021. “You make me better baby girl. I hope I always see growth, no matter how uncomfortable it can be … as a very good thing. Because that it is.”

Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, announced their second pregnancy in November 2022. “Another little miracle is in motion 🤗,” the couple captioned the sweet shot of the family of three, with Robertson holding a strip of sonogram photos. The couple also revealed the gender of baby number two: another girl. “Team girl,” the couple captioned their gender reveal photos.

Robertson last checked in with fans on Instagram in December, writing, “helllooo 2nd trimester! it is GREAT seeing you! ☀️☀️☀️grateful for all of it. thank you God!”

Robertson and Huff married three years ago when they were just 22 and 21, respectively. When asked what she looked forward to the most about marriage at the time, Robertson said living in a faith-based relationship.

“There’s definitely a million things,” Robertson said of what she loves most about Huff. “I think the most obvious is, everybody knows my faith is really important to me and his faith is the most important thing to him, so I think having Jesus at the center is really what makes our relationship work. And it makes it exciting because we’re equally as passionate about this hope we have.”