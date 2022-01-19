‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star Catherine Bach Opened Up About Getting Together With Women from Show

Dukes of Hazzard actress Catherine Bach revealed that she and the other women from the show still regularly catch up. From 1979 to 1985, Bach played the iconic Daisy Duke. Also starring in the show were John Schneider as Bo Duke and Tom Wopat as Luke Duke.

Dukes of Hazzard primarily follows Bo and Luke drag racing and selling illegal moonshine, all the while evading crooked police officers. It was a consistent ratings hit, second only to Dallas in the early 1980s. The show didn’t feature a lot of female characters; the feminine side of the action was usually supplied by Daisy.

“Every three or four months, I get together with pretty much all the extras, all the women who worked on Dukes of Hazzard,” Bach explained in an interview alongside Wopat and Schneider. “We go for sushi and mai-tais, actually. We do that… three or four months, every three or four months, we catch up.”

Then Bach and Wopat joked that Schneider should get in on the girl talk. While he declined, the Bo Duke actor gave a solid reason for saying no. He said: “I think it would be best for my marriage if I stayed home.”

“Well, she could come, too,” Bach responded. “Elly [Castle] would fit right in. There’s not a doubt. No, no no. We don’t go there.” Bach also explains that occasionally a husband or two will tag along with the group.

The Dukes of Hazzard Stars Bonded Over Music

Additionally, Bach isn’t the only Duke to form lifelong relationships on the show. Schneider and Wopat revealed that their bond predated starring side by side. The two first met when auditioning for Dukes of Hazzard.

“I went in to use the restroom, and I saw a pair of boots and a guitar in a case underneath the door,” Schneider explained. Though he left his guitar at home, Schneider bonded with Wopat by hanging out in the latter’s hotel rom. Throughout the week, they played songs and shared life stories.

“I played Jim Croce, and he’d play John Denver,” the actor continued. “And I’d play Cat Stevens, and he’d play Harry Chapin. And we just … got along from the very beginning so very well, but we couldn’t be more different in every regard.”

Even 46 years later, the actors remained close. They continued to play music together, and Schneider even released a Christmas album with Wopat.

“He’s been one of my best friends since the moment we met, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” Schneider said. “We’re both theater brats. He came from the community theater. So did I. We have a common love of theater, the roar of the crowd, and all that. We’re joined at the hip forever.”