‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider Once Showed Fans How to Jump Into General Lee

Dukes of Hazzard was an iconic show for a number of years. It was also a show that folks all over the country go back and revisit their favorite episodes and moments. One of the iconic aspects of the show was the car, General Lee. Well, Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider once showed fans how to jump General Lee.

In a YouTube video, Bo Duke, played by John Schneider showed how he pulled off his trust way of hopping into ole’ General Lee back in the day. The video shows him getting in the car, but also super slow so folks see how he pulled it off on the program.

John Schneider on ‘Dukes of Hazzard’

Schnieder was on the program from the beginning. He was an instant hit in his role of Bo Duke, but what does he remember most about his time on the program.

He told Fox News, “All my best memories from “Dukes of Hazzard” seem to revolve around Denver Pyle who played Uncle Jesse. He was a wonderful mentor to me. Whenever I had a new girlfriend he would say to me, “You’ve met somebody, haven’t you?” I’d say, “Yes, sir.” And he’d say, “Does she make you laugh?” If I waited for more than half a second to answer the question, he would look at me with a sad face and say, “Well, good luck.”

Pyle was huge to Schneider he revealed. He was his mentor. Also, he told a hilarious story about their relationship and the importance of humor in the relationship that he clearly took to heart.

Relationships on The Show

When asked about his relationship with his previous castmates he said, “Tom and I talk quite a bit. Tom and I have music in common so we talk about that all the time. We always catch up and see what we’re up to. Sadly, I haven’t seen Catherine in maybe two years. This whole COVID thing has separated people, certainly with quarantine. But we used to run into each other quite a bit at events. That stopped of course [with the pandemic]. But it looks like they may be coming back now.”

So the relationships are different between him and Tom and him and Catherine. Both are fine, but they are both different. He doesn’t see them as often as he used to, but he is on good terms with both. On his relationship with country star Reba he added, “Oh, I’ve known Reba for 30, maybe 35 years. We have a wonderful relationship. And our chemistry is terrific. We finish each other’s sentences and each other’s thoughts. We sang, I think, three duets together, which was a real treat. She’s an amazing singer and a wonderful friend.”

You can watch “Dukes of Hazzard” on Amazon Prime.