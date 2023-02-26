‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider Shares ‘Beautiful Moment’ With Late Wife in Heartbreaking Video

John Schneider, who starred in the “Dukes of Hazzard,” is sharing some tender moments with his late wife, Alicia Allain. On Tuesday, Schneider announced that Allain had died after battling cancer. Schneider headed over to Facebook, where he shared a video of them together.



After he announced the tragic news of her death on social media on Tuesday, Schneider took to Facebook to post a sweet video of the two.

“A beautiful moment caught,” Schneider captioned the video of him and Allain dancing. In a previous video, Schneider is seen dancing with his wife. The couple was all smiles as he spun Allain multiple times before bringing her in for a close embrace.

John Schneider Shares Big Grin While Dancing With His Late Wife, Alicia Allain

John Schneider is seen grinning cheek to cheek while swaying his wife back and forth while playing with her blonde hair. As Allain pats down Schneider, he kisses her head in the blissful moment, Fox News reports. Allain, a producer and executive director, was just 53. The couple was married in 2019.

Since his wife’s death, Schneider has been sharing beloved memories of the duo. He additionally shared a snap of what appeared to be his and his wife’s hands touching. Their wedding rings were displayed in the photo. John Schneider continued to reminisce on their life together. He posted a photo of him and his wife during the holidays.

Schneider Said Late Wife Was ‘The Fuel That Ran My Biggest Dreams’

“This is a time of unimaginable sorrow for me. Grief is much too small a word. I’ve heard [it] said that ‘with great love comes great sorrow.’ I had no idea what that meant until now,” he wrote in part. “Alicia was the fuel that ran my biggest dreams. The inspiration behind every creative thought. The very fabric of my soul. The glue that held me together. I miss her more than any words could possibly describe.”

John Schneider announced his wife’s death on social media late Tuesday, and wrote, “My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus.”

An obituary from the Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine, Louisiana, clarified that Allain passed away surrounded by family at her home on Tuesday. The obituary for Allain reads, “From Brusly to Hollywood and back, Alicia was a force that inspired others, she was kind and generous to all she met. She always put herself last. She was very protective of her parents. (And) She was mama bear that protected all her cubs. She was a fighter until the end. Alicia will be missed mighty.”