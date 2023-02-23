‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider’s Wife, Alicia Allain, Dead at 53: Social Media Mourns

Following the news that John Schneider’s wife Alicia Allain died at age 53, social media mourns alongside the Dukes of Hazzard star.

In his latest social media post, Schneider revealed that his wife died this week. “Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions,” he requested in the post. “Lastly… hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did.”

Fans of the Dukes of Hazzard icon shared their support for him during this devastating time. “John you are in our prayers,” one fan wrote on Instagram. “May the Lord cover you with His loving peace during this difficult time. We love you, John.”

Another fan wrote, “So very sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences to you and your family. May her memory be eternal.”

Dukes of Hazzard co-star, Tom Wopat also shared his condolences to Schneider after hearing the news. “My thoughts and prayers are with him, along with the thoughts and prayers of the entire Dukes nation,” Wopat stated in a Facebook post. “Alicia was a force in his life and career, and she will be missed…”

Although he didn’t reveal the cause of death, John Schneider’s wife revealed in 2020 that she was diagnosed with stage 4 HER2 negative cancer a year prior. She had told Fox & Friends that she decided to do “keto for cancer” in order to fight against the disease. “CBD oil and then ground myself in minerals,” she disclosed about her treatment at the time. “I really got into a really rigid regime.”

Upon seeing what the treatment did for her, John Schneider and Alicia Allain decided to start the CBD oil company, CBoD Oil.

John Schneider and Alicia Allain Almost Didn’t Meet Due to a GPS Error

While speaking to The Tennessean in early 2019, John Schneider recalled first meeting Alicia Allain in 2014. Allain, who was a filmmaker, had been taking a break from the film industry and was finally getting back in the swing of things. She had called up Schneider to offer him dinner and discuss a new role.

However, Schneider stated that the did almost didn’t happen due to a GPS issue on his phone. After finally resolving the issues, the two met and she eventually talked him into the role. After a few months, the duo formed a romantic relationship.

“He’s obviously a very attractive man,” Allain stated in the interview. “Very easy on the eyes. And he’s very smart; there was a mental banter with each other that was attractive.”

Allain also told Fox & Friends a year later that she and Schneider had done about eight films together. “Then we got back into the music industry and did about 110 songs. Just a few, right?”