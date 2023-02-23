‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star John Schneider’s Wife Alicia Allain Dead at 53

Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider took to his social media accounts to announce his wife of nearly four years, Alicia Allain, has passed away. Schneider’s wife, who was also his producing partner and the owner of Maven Entertainment, was 53 years old at the time of her death.

In his special tribute to Allain, Schneider announced that his beautiful “Smile” is pain-free, and living in her new body alongside Jesus. “Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions,” he requested. “Lastly… hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did.”

Fellow Dukes of Hazzard star Tom Wopat also spoke out about the death of John Schneider’s wife. In a Facebook post, Wopat said that he didn’t get any details about Allain’s death, but he didn’t need any to understand the pain and loss that his former co-star is dealing with. “My thoughts and prayers are with him, along with the thoughts and prayers of the entire Dukes nation. Alicia was a force in his life and career, and she will be missed…” he added.

John Schneider’s Wife Revealed She Was Diagnosed With Stage 4 HER2 Negative Cancer in 2019

During a January 2020 interview with Fox & Friends, John Schneider and his wife Alicia Allain revealed that Allain was diagnosed with cancer.

“This past Memorial Day I was diagnosed with stage 4 HER2 negative cancer,” Allain explained. Schneider then chimed in, “She was three years into a five-year shelf life.”

Allain also opened up about the treatments she decided to go with. She began doing a “speed course of reading” about what path of treatment she wanted to take. “I decided to do keto for cancer, CBD oil and then ground myself in minerals. I really got into a really rigid regime.”

John Schneider then explained that the treatment was really working for her at the time and her latest PET scan showed “nada”. After discovering CBD oil’s effects on Allain, she and Schneider decided to start marketing CBoD Oil. This is a nod to his famous Dukes of Hazzard character.

“What I honestly believe, and obviously I’m no doctor,” Schneider went on to add. “But I believe that this is such a natural element that when you take it, your body says, ‘Ahhh.’”

Meanwhile, Allain spoke about the work she and Schneider have done together over the years. “John and I met about five years ago and did about seven or eight movies together. Then we got back into the music industry and did about 110 songs. Just a few, right?”