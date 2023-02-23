‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star Tom Wopat Offers Condolences Following Passing of John Schneider’s Wife

Dukes of Hazzard star Tom Wopat expressed his sympathy for John Schneider on social media, in light of his wife’s passing at the age of 53. In a recent social media post, Schneider revealed that his wife, Alicia Allain died this week. “Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions,” he wrote on Instagram. “Lastly… hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Now, Tom Wopat took to Instagram to pay tribute. “I’ve just gotten word that @johnschneider wife, Alicia, passed away today,” Wopat captioned alongside a candid snapshot of Schneider and Allain. “I didn’t get any details, but I don’t need any to be aware of the pain and loss that John’s dealing with,” he continued.

Wopat also took a moment to comfort long time fans. “My thoughts and prayers are with him, along with the thoughts and prayers of the entire Dukes nation,” he wrote. “Alicia was a force in his life and career, and she will be missed.”

Schneider was the first to break the news of his wife’s passing via social media. “My beautiful Smile is pain-free, living in her new body alongside Jesus,” he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. The image of Allain showed her smiling. He added another photo of their intertwined hands with both wedding rings proudly displayed.

Tom Wopat and John Schneider have been close for decades

From 1979 to 1985, Schneider and Wopat charmed audiences as Bo and Luke Duke in the classic tv series The Dukes of Hazzard. Afterward, both men pursued musical careers. Wopat notably hosted Prime Time Country on TNN in 1996. They recently collaborated for their Good Ole Boys Tour, which was a combination of a concert and car show.

In 2019, Schneider and Allain united in marriage and later joined forces to make a line-up of independent films – the most current being To Die For, which came out in 2022. In 2020, John Schneider’s wife revealed that she had been battling stage 4 HER2 negative cancer since the previous year. She disclosed to Fox & Friends that her chosen method of treatment was a “keto for cancer” approach in an attempt to combat the illness.

“CBD oil and then ground myself in minerals,” she said at the time. “I really got into a really rigid regime.” After witnessing the impact of treatment on Alicia Allain, John Schneider and she decided to begin CBoD Oil – a CBD oil business.

According to her obituary, Allain passed away in her home of Holden, Louisiana on Tuesday. She had fought a hard battle with breast cancer prior to this recent passing. In honor of the late Allain’s memory, the family will be holding an intimate service for close friends and relatives only.