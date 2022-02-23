‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star Tom Wopat Opened Up About Music Career

“Dukes of Hazzard” was an iconic show for its time. The show was a major hit for its era for a multitude of reasons. A number of stars came out of the program, one of which was Tom Wopat. You may remember his acting in the show, but you might know about his other talent, which is music. Indeed, “Dukes of Hazzard” star Tom Wopat opened up about his musical career recently.

Wopat told Broadway World, “I was a singer first. I’ve always been a singer. Honestly, I physically enjoy singing. It just feels good.” He is a man of many talents. It’s why he has also worked in musicals. He enjoys both aspects of his career.

Tom Wopat on Acting

Wopat starred for many seasons on “Dukes of Hazzard”, but he’s done a lot more, too.

He told Jazz Monthly, “The most enjoyable thing is that I have had an opportunity to be creative and express myself in different ways. Great things happen as an actor or singer when you take risks, like the kind I took when I played the smaller part of the guy who gets taken in Glengarry Glen Ross. It was an interesting challenge that opened a lot of doors.” He wants the variety that being both an actor and a singer brings.

He continued, “A movie role like the one I had in Django Unchained would not have come along without that. So it’s being able to take advantage of creative challenges at a high level. As I said, I would like to do more songwriting, and also eventually direct films and Broadway shows.” He wants to do a multitude of things whether it’s singing or directing or acting. Wopat wants to do a variety of things.

Wopat on ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Stardom

He added, “I came to New York to do Broadway shows in 77 and I was in “I Love My Wife” a year later. When I got cast in “Dukes,” it was an aberration at first. Had that show never happened, I am sure I would never have stopped doing stage work. I’d been doing it all my life. In 1991, I came to New York to appear in Cy Coleman’s “City of Angels” on Broadway, then did “Guys and Dolls.” Later I got a recurring role on the TV show Cybill so the 90s had a little of everything. “

He started with broadway. That’s what he wanted to do originally. Then when he got that show, his stage work had to take a backseat. He had to change gears for the television show. Still, Wopat has always wanted to do a bit of everything and it worked out that he was able to bounce between them all.