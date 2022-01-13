‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Stars Opened Up About Network Not Believing in Success

Dukes of Hazzard is one of the most iconic and classic sitcoms to ever run on television. But when the show was just getting started, CBS didn’t believe it would be successful.

As the Bo, Luke, and Daisy actors shared in an archived interview, they first realized how unpopular they were with the network execs while they were shooting the show’s very first episodes in Georgia’s Griffin Park.

While Bo’s actor John Schneider recalled how much fun they had while filming back then, he also remembered that CBS skipped all the pomp and circumstance it gave most series.

“You could tell, it was at CBS, nobody that had anything to do with the show thought it was going to last more than the five shows we shot down there,” he said.

And Daisy’s Catherine Bach had the same impression.

“Nobody showed up,” she added. “Just like photography showed up to look at things. Nobody cared about us.”

Of course, CBS turned out to be wrong about Dukes of Hazzard. The series lasted for six years and even snagged an Emmy nomination.

And that was all thanks to the Dukes of Hazzard actors, not the TV execs who had no faith in the show.

“Everybody was a star on our show. Everybody was recognized for what they did,” Bach continued. “And everybody did their very best job. We all sort of started in the business together.”

The Cast and Crew of ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Was Like a ‘Family’

Another reason that Dukes of Hazzard was such a momentous success was that the cast and crew members bonded so deeply during their time together. And that closeness gave everyone undeniable on-screen chemistry.

“The interesting thing about Dukes is that if we run into any of the other actors. It’s great,” Schneider explained during the 2013 interview. “But also by the same token, if we run into any of the stunt people or if we run into any of the grips, the gaffers, anybody that worked on Dukes, there was a family feeling there that exists to this day, some 20-something years later.”

Luke Duke’s Tom Wopat agreed with Schneider adding that they all “bonded together in a way that very few casts did.”

And Catherine Bach claimed that the crew was the whole reason she and her co-stars we so successful in their careers.

“We had the most wonderful cameramen, the most wonderful cinematographers, and the most wonderful stunt group,” she gushed. “Everybody would come by our set to see what was going on next, what they were going to do. Because of the quality of people that were hired.”