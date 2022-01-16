‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Stars Opened Up About How Important Family Was to Show

An entire generation of Americans grew up with Dukes of Hazzard on their TVs. One thing that made the show so special was the fact that members of the cast and crew were basically family.

If you are looking for some Dukes of Hazzard content that will bring you right back to the early ’80s, you are in the right place. In total, the series ran for 147 episodes from 1979 until 1985. The show may have ended nearly 40 years ago, but looking back on it now always leaves us feeling nostalgic and complete on the inside.

We know some of you may be too young to remember the show, but don’t worry — we’ll give you a quick idea. The Dukes of Hazzard is about two young cousins — Bo and Luke Duke (played by John Schneider and Tom Wopat, respectively), who are on probation for moonshine-running down in rural Georgia. Alongside their cousin Daisy Duke (Catherine Bach), they were constantly on the run from officers Boss Hogg and Sheriff Rosco P. Coltrane. Even if you never saw the show, there’s a good chance you will recognize their custom 1969 Dodge Charger, which went by the nickname General Lee.

There’s no question that Dukes of Hazzard was one of the best shows of its time. But what exactly was it that made it so great? Well, for starters, the entire cast and crew were like a family. The stars of the show, Schneider, Wopat, and Bach, sat down and reminisced about the good old days during a 2013 interview.

“We would do anything to protect the family unit and not to have Uncle Jesse disappointed,” Schneider admits. “And he would give up the farm willingly if he had to do that to save us.”

Boss Hog and Sheriff Rosco Were Considered ‘Extended Family’ on ‘Dukes of Hazzard’

Remember how we said that Boss Hog and Sheriff Rosco were always after the Duke boys? That still holds true. But in the end, they were also like family to them.

“The other thing, too, is that Boss and Rosco actually became like extended family,” Wopat said. “There were a lot of times that the only real danger was from outside of Hazzard.”

So, that leads us to the question, how rare is it for cast and crew members to be that close on a show? Because according to the stars of Dukes of Hazzard, it almost never happened outside of their show.

“Now that we’ve been doing this for so long, how rare is what we have sitting here on this couch right now? It doesn’t happen. We’re it,” Schneider said.

Meanwhile, Catherine Bach made not about how everyone on the show was respected. She thinks that led to the start of the family atmosphere on set.

“Everybody on our show was a star, everybody was respected and given a lot of space and dignity for what they did. Everybody did their job so well, and everybody went on did other great things in our show.”