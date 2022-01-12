‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Stars Talked Meeting for First Time

The Dukes of Hazzard stars have remained friends long after their iconic show ended. That sense of friendship can be felt on and off-screen and was even present as soon as the castmates first met. Getting together to film a show that may or may not make it certainly helped bond the stars.

The stars first met at a Holiday Inn in Conyers, GA. “All of us around that little swimming pool,” Catherine Bach reminisced. “That’s where you [Tom Wopat] met me. And you told me, you said, we hadn’t met and he said ‘Catherine, I love my girlfriend, I love my job, and if I ever change, slap me! Just slap me!’ He said that. I had to kill him. Every week I had to kill him,” she laughed.

The castmates-turned-friends were unsure if Dukes of Hazzard would ever take off, but they had fun along the way regardless. Even if they didn’t originally have much support from CBS, the cast and crew of the iconic show took comfort in the fact that they were all learning together. “Everybody was a star on our show. Everybody was recognized for what they did, and everybody did their very best job. We all sort of started in the industry together,” Bach said during a 2013 interview with Wopat and John Schneider. The three of them, along with the rest of the cast and crew, experienced “lots of unspoken camaraderie.”

Even now, the stars are friendly with one another. They still see each other occasionally, although they’re all busy doing their own thing. During the interview, John Schneider said that whenever they ran into anyone that worked on the set of Dukes of Hazzard, they shared a “family feeling.”

‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Was Just the Beginning for Catherine Bach

Catherine Bach has gone on to have a very fulfilling life after Dukes of Hazzard ended. The iconic Daisy Duke went on to act in several other popular shows, including The Young and the Restless and Hawaii Five-0. In addition to that, she has her own jewelry line and boutique store. The store, called Daisy Country, is actually partnered with a Dukes of Hazzard memorabilia store. It’s clear that even as she grows and moves on, she still keeps the iconic show close to her heart.

She still keeps in contact with Wopat and Schneider, too, although not as often as she’d like. Wopat and Schneider talk and see each other more often than they do Bach. In fact, right up until the pandemic the old friends would still make time for each other. Their 2013 interview together makes it obvious that the group still has fun with each other. Hopefully, after COVID-19 precautions end, we’ll get some more Dukes of Hazzard get-togethers from Bo, Luke, and Daisy.