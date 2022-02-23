‘Dukes of Hazzard’: What John Schneider Had Done Since the Show Has Ended

While audiences remember him from The Dukes of Hazzard, John Schneider had a successful second act as an entertainer.

In addition to acting, audiences may remember that Schneider plays country music. His singing career started in the early 1980s, and he still performs now. He also released a number of albums including, Home For Christmas, which he recorded with his Dukes of Hazzard costar Tom Wopat.

Though he starred on Dukes of Hazzard from 1979 to 1985, Schneider also starred in another hit series: Smallville. Following a teenaged Clark Kent, the future Superman, the series ran for 10 seasons on The WB and later The CW. Schneider played Johnathan Kent, Clark’s adoptive father for its earlier seasons. According to Schneider, this was something of a dream role for the lifelong Superman fan.

“I was always a Superman guy, it still fascinates me that I became Jonathan Kent,” explained Schneider. “I did watch Batman but, it may sound kind of odd, but I was convinced that Batman was a fiction, but I’m not sure that I knew that for Superman, and I am still not sure I know that Superman is fiction.”

John Schneider Opens Up About Smallville Character

Bo Duke was a rebel, but Johnathan Kent was the opposite. On Smallville, Schneider acted as the moral backbone, advising Tom Welling’s Clark and steering him towards his heroic destiny. As a result, Baby Boomers and Millennials have a very different idea of who John Schneider is.

“I find these parents of those kids who watched Smallville say, ‘Hey, you see John Schneider in this show he did before Smallville, they are just as shocked, that Jonathan Kent from Smallville is Bo Duke in the Dukes of Hazzard and stars as Bo Duke in this show, so I think it’s just great,” Schneider said.

However, Schneider remains territorial over his time as Johnathan Kent. His character was the sort of dad everyone wishes they had. While the actor doesn’t take credit for that, he does feel that other adaptations of Superman missed the mark.

“I love Kevin, and I love what Kevin does,” Shneider said, in reference to 2013’s Man of Steel. “But I didn’t care for one scene in there, where Jonathan was advising Clark to do something that was self-serving, it was tell a lie, I can’t remember exactly what it was. I think Jonathan Kent is the best dad perhaps ever depicted on television. And I don’t mean my work, I just mean the man I was fortunate enough to play.”

Schneider then added: “He was a great father, and I don’t think the one in ‘Man of Steel’ was a great father. He had some flaws that don’t belong in a comic book. I really had wished that had been me,” Schneider said.