Dustin Hoffman Puts Up ‘Rain Man’ Car for Auction

Dustin Hoffman is reportedly putting the car from his 1988 Academy Award-winning road drama film Rain Man up for auction.

According to DailyMail, the 1949 Roadmaster Convertible from Rain Man was acquired by Hoffman after the film production wrapped. It has an estimated value of up to $250,000. The media outlet revealed that it’s not clear why Hoffman paid for the vehicle.

Directed by Barry Levinson, Rain Man is a story about a selfish LA yippee learning that his estranged father left a fortune to an autistic savant brother in Ohio that he didn’t know existed. He then absconds with his brother and sets across the country with the hope of gaining a larger inheritance.

Those who starred with Hoffman in Rain Man were Tom Cruise, Valeria Golino, Gerald R. Molen, Michael D. Roberts, and Jack Murdock. The film won four Academy Awards—which were for Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Director, and Best Writing. The film also won the Best Edited Feature Film award at the American Cinema Editors, Goldern Berlin Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival, and BMI Film Music at the BMI Film & TV Awards.

Dustin Hoffman Admits He Almost Quit ‘Rain Man’

According to Deseret News, Dustin Hoffman admitted in 1988 that he almost quit Rain Man due to his portrayal of an autistic man. “It was death,” Hoffman declared. It was the worst work I had ever done. I said, ‘I can’t do it.’”

Despite his struggles with the role, Hoffman proceeded with Rain Man and worked alongside Tom Cruise on the project. Three weeks into the production, Hoffman recalled the scene of him and Cruise driving down a highway in 100 degrees. Hoffman began to talk about how much his character, Raymond, missed his Hanes underwear. “[Director Barry Levinson told me], ‘It looked like to me that you could have talked about your underwear forever.’ And I suddenly realized that yes, this character is in the now. And He is nowhere if he’s not in the now.”

Hoffman also states that he realized that he was playing off himself. The Rain Man star explains. “I know something about obsession and I’m comfortable being obsessive. The rest of it just took care of itself.”

Hoffman then praised Cruise for his role in Rain Man. Hoffman shared with Gentlemen’s Quarterly in 1988, ”He’s a demon. He gets up early, he works out, he goes home early. He studies, he works out again at night… And he always wanted to rehearse.”

Cruise then stated he learned from his experience working with Paul Newman in The Color of Money. “What you get from great actors like Newman and Hoffman is where to focus your energies and what to worry about. And what not to worry about. Because as a young actor, you’re worried about everything.”