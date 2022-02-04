Dustin Hoffman’s ‘Rain Man’ Buick Roadmaster Sells for $335,000

Dustin Hoffman’s 1949 Buick Roadmaster used in Rain Man has sold for $335,000. That might not seem like much, but it sold for more than expected. Up until now, the iconic cream-colored convertible has been owned by Dustin Hoffman. He bought it right after the production of Rain Man ended.

The 84-year old star decided to put the Buick Roadmaster up at the Bonhams Scottsdale auction. According to Hoffman, he just didn’t drive the car as much as it should be driven. It had been sitting in storage for years, and he thinks that the car deserves to be “driven, enjoyed, and cherished.”

The 1949 Buick Roadmaster Normally Wouldn’t Sell For So Much

Originally, the auction house estimated that the Buick would bring in somewhere between $150,000 and $250,000. Meanwhile, a perfect model of the car (with no famous owners) would probably sell for close to around $135,000. The car in question isn’t as unique as other famous movie props. Two models of the 1949 Buick Roadmaster were used during filming. The other one is currently owned by the director of Rain Man, Barry Levinson. Unlike Hoffman, Levinson will sometimes take his model out to car shows.

Regardless of how many models of the 1949 Buick were used during Rain Man, the winning bidder paid a pretty penny for the car. The $335,000 they paid included auction fees, of course.

This Rare Buick Sold For $250K, No Celebrity Owner Needed

Another old Buick recently sold for big bucks, but there’s no big name attached to it. Unless you count Star Wars references, of course. A 1987 Buick GNX muscle car sold for a whopping $250,000 on eBay. It broke records on the site.

A lot of people were shocked by the sticker price on the Buick, but the price is certainly justified. There were only 547 models made of the 1987 car. This specific car ranked as 372. Somehow, the car has barely been driven. That seems to be the case for many models of the car that are for sale now, actually. It’s hard to believe, given that the Buick GNX is chock-full of features that would make any owner want to put the pedal to the metal. This specific model only had 426 miles on it, but other GNXs that have sold have ranged from having 8.7 miles on them to 759 miles.

At the height of its popularity, the Buick GNX was one of the fastest cars to hit 60mph. It was only beat by the Porsche 911 Turbo. The car was even a NASCAR competitor. Often referred to as “Lord Vader’s Car” or the “Dark Side,” the 1897 Buick GNX was stylish and speedy, and apparently a good investment. For buyers and sellers everywhere, these rare Buicks are more than worth their price tag.