Dwayne Johnson Has Hilarious Motivational Speech Fail During ManningCast

Dwayne Johnson, known as “The Rock” to fans of professional wrestling, knows his way around a football field pretty well.

Dwayne Johnson was a prep football standout, earning an opportunity to play for the Miami Hurricanes. He found success on the football field before entering the world of professional wrestling. It is in pro wrestling that he first began to build himself up to being one of the biggest stars in the world. After a professional wrestling Hall of Fame career, he moved on to the Hollywood movie life. He quickly became one of the world’s top leading men and one o the highest-paid actors of all time. Even with all of his success on the big screen, Dwayne Johnson still has a great love for the football gridiron. During last night’s playoff matchup between the Arizona Cardinal and Los Angeles Rams, Johnson provided special guest commentary. He joined legendary quarterbacks and brothers Peyton and Eli Manning for the “ManningCast” during the game.

With the Arizona Cardinals already down 14-0 and backed up to their own endzone, Dwayne Johnson picked a bad time for a motivational speech. Attempting to encourage the Cardinal team, Johnson said they would need to “bite, claw and scratch” their way out of the endzone. The Cardinals clearly did not listen and instead — this happened.

Faced with a 3rd and 7 from just outside their own goalline, Cardinal quarterback Kyler Murray makes a boneheaded play. With pressure caving in on him, Murray tries to avoid a safety by wildly flinging the ball into the air. It is intercepted by a Ram defender and returned to the endzone for a touchdown, making the score 21-0 as the Rams go on to win. It is easy to see that Dwayne Johnson is disgusted by the play.

Dwayne Johnson Chats it up With Peyton and Eli Manning

Despite the ill-times pep talk from Dwayne Johnson, The Rock did a fantastic job on the Manningcast. Johnson really knows his football and was able to provide excellent analysis along with the Manning brother.

Peyton and Eli are two of the most prolific quarterbacks in the history of professional football. Peyton was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame just last year and his brother could soon follow. Both brothers are Super Bowl winners; Peyton with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos and Eli with the New York Giants.

Though his football playing days are over, Dwayne Johnson still looks like he could strap on the pads and hit the field. He will 50-years-old later this year but remains in phenomonal shape thanks to his nutrition and workout plan.

In an interesting development, Dwayne Johnson actually co-owns a football league, the XFL. It is unknown when the league may relaunch but it is in the works.